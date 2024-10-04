Alexa Chung's leather shorts set is the ultimate rock chick vibe

Not that we ever doubted it, but Alexa Chung’s partnership with Miu Miu is proving to be one of the most fruitful in fashion.

The It author has fully established herself as the brand’s muse of the moment. Earlier this week, she wrapped up the Paris Fashion Week spring/summer 2025 season by hitting the runway for the Italian fashion house, sporting a cut-out bodysuit with contrast white trim detailing for the star-studded occasion.

The love affair between brand and Brit didn’t stop there. On Thursday, Alexa enjoyed a night out on the town, hitting the streets of Paris in another head-to-toe Miu Miu look that served up rock chick supremacy.

© Instagram/@alexachung Alexa sported Miu Miu during a night out in Paris

The 40-year-old slipped into an inky black leather biker jacket, complete with silver zip hardware and an oversized fit. The piece further showcased sumptuous fur lining, offering up a much-needed layer of warmth to the model, whose bottom half centred a pair of matching leather shorts.

© Instagram/@alexachung The model had formed a strong relationship with the Italian fashion house

The shorts, coined the ‘Panelled Straight Leg Leather Shorts,’ by the coveted house, were crafted from vintage-effect lamb leather with logo label detailing at the back. Belt loops at the waist, a concealed zip and two slit pockets at the back made for a functional fashion statement.

Alexa completed the going-out attire with a crisp white shirt, a caramel leather belt and a pair of strappy slingback heels with a point-toe design in patent black, adding a Y2K spin to her timeless look. She wore her hair down loose in her default mermaid waved style and opted for a natural makeup blend with a thick brow.