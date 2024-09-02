Alexa Chung wore the chicest dress to her brother's wedding

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Who do we turn to when we need fashion inspiration for the upcoming season? Alexa Chung, of course.

Wearing outfits that are ahead of the trend cycle is her sartorial bread and butter, from putting brand-new aesthetics on our radars to amplifying the latest craze, she's the ultimate muse when it comes to putting new twists on the coolest trends.

Though we're edging towards the end of wedding season, the 40-year-old has got us covered for any potential autumn/winter nuptials, as she stunned in the chicest dress this weekend to attend the wedding of her brother Dom, and it oozes It-girl autumnal glamour.

© Instagram /@alexachung Alexa stunned in a black and pink halterneck dress

As we say goodbye to summer-clad shades of bright yellows and neon greens, we look towards darker hues that reflect the aesthetic of the cold-weather season.

She oozed It-girl sophistication in a black maxi dress (aptly named the 'Alexa' dress) from Super Yaya, founded by Central Saint Martins graduate designer Rym Beydoun.

The figure-hugging piece featured a halterneck design in an etheral baby pink hue, complete with a matching bow at the décolletage, suiting the romantic nature of a wedding.

Her effortlessly elegant piece put an uber-feminine spin on the wardrobe staple which is the classic black dress. It also elevated the beloved balletcore trend, making it appropriate for occasions that call for black tie or evening soirées.

MORE: I tried on wedding guest dresses that cost under £100, here are the ones that look most expensive

READ: Jenna Ortega's 'heart' Venice Film Festival gown is the perfect wedding guest dress

Another sartorial icon sharing autumnal wedding guest dressing inspo recently is Jenna Ortega. The Wednesday actress stepped out on Wednesday night (ironic) during the Venice Film Festival red carpet to celebrate her new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and wore a custom fiery red Christian Dior gown featuring a romantic heart-shaped bodice and layers of etheral tulle.

© Getty Jenna's custom Christian Dior dress epitomises wedding guest elegance

The It-girls are already inspiring our new season special occasion wishlist and we can't get enough.