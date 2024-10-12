Dua Lipa's daring plunge top and £52,000 diamonds are a major party season mood

Showstopping outfits are Dua Lipa's bread and butter.

The 29-year-old has a wardrobe full of looks that are as daring as they are on-trend, solidifying her status as one of 2024's most coveted sartorial cool-girls.

Dua's latest look is perfect for party season, putting a dazzling twist on the classic long-sleeved black base layer.

The Training Season singer shared an Instagram 'dump' with her 84m followers, flaunting plenty of fashion-forward looks to give us style inspo for this season.

© Instagram/@dualipa Her daring ensemble perfects It-girl party season glamour © Instagram/@dualipa Dua stunned in Christopher Esber SS25 and Tiffany & Co.

One of her stunning outfits included a long-sleeved black top from Christopher Esber's SS25 collection, featuring a neckline that plunged down to her torso, flattering ruching and a cropped, asymmetrical silhouette.

Adding even more interest, the piece featured a padlock-style charm at the centre.

Dua paired it with the same trousers worn with the piece on the runway - black tailored straight-leg layered with a sheer mini skirt featuring metallic embroidery.

© Lyvans Boolaky Christopher Esber SS25

On its website, the brand explained the collection, which was "an exploration of volume, flow, and delicate control." It also said: "The palette oscillated between airy, soft, cloud-like whites, creams, and blackout. Dark lace and silk were gathered, sculpted, and collaged into fluid dresses, and black linen was tailored into forms brutal and severe, pieces that are at once demure and asking the eye to seek what lies beneath."

Whilst the look came from the Australian designer's summer collection, the ensemble, as proven by Dua, is also perfect for this time of year - layer with a blazer and some court heels or party flats et voila, an ultra-chic party season outfit with a twist.

© Instagram/@dualipa Her necklace and just one pair of diamond earrings totalled a whoping £52,000

She finished the look off with the dazzling 'Inside-out Hoop Earrings' by Tiffany & Co, which retail for an eyewatering £48,700, and the brand's 'Graduated Link Necklace' retailing at £3,225. She also wore stacks of other diamond earrings to amp up the glamour.

Once again Dua has perfected It-girl elegance and we can't get enough.