Ellie Goulding stuns in classic LBD on girls night with Brooks Nader

In need of some girls night out outfit inspo? Look no further than Ellie Goulding.

The It-Brit stepped out on Sunday in West Hollywood with Dancing With The Stars' Brooks Nader, and the two oozed cool-girl-glamour in completely different aesthetics.

37-year-old Ellie stunned in the most failproof outfit of all time: the classic little black dress.

She wore a spaghetti-strapped number by Acne Studios crafted from fluid silk with an asymmetrical hemline and strap detailing across the neck.

Ellie stepped out in an Acne Studios LBD in West Hollywood

"There is perhaps no garment more worthy of iconic status than the little black dress," we said in our most iconic LBD explainer, "The classic style staple adorns the wardrobes of so many, unsurprising, given its universal ability to flatter. The LBD is a simply cut evening or cocktail dress, often short, that can be dressed both up and down, depending on what your diary has in store."

She accessorised with the coolest black mesh slingback heels featuring a buckle and sheer toe design.

Ellie isn’t one to shy away from an experimental look. From recreating Julia Fox’s iconic Poison Ivy dress, to unveiling dramatic new pixie bangs, the Love Me Like You Do singer has a plethora of style tricks up her sleeve. But her latest ensemble put the proof in the pudding that wearing all black is anything but boring.

Ellie Goulding and Brooks Nader were spotted leaving the Chateau Marmont

The little black dress has been a favourite among the fashion set already this season, styled in various ways and proving the power and versatility of the wardrobe classic.

According to fashion historians, it was Coco Chanel who first invented the little black dress. One of the designer's sketches was featured in Vogue's 1926 issue, and it was expected to "become sort of a uniform for all women of taste."

Ellie stepped out at Hollywood's celebrity hotspot Chateau Marmont for a girls night with American model Brooks Nader. She also oozed It-girl vibes in a sheer purple maxi dress featuring an ultra-elegant cowl neck.

An effortlessly elegant look for all occasions.