Millie Bobby Brown wears gingham mini dress in adorable tribute to fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Any time Millie Bobby Brown shares an image on social media, it's guaranteed to be a fashionable affair.

From regencycore, Bridgerton-approved corset looks, to taking 'on brand' to new levels by matching her outfit to Florence By Mills' packaging, the Gen-Z powerhouse is a sartorial maestro.

This time she's uploaded an image donning the cutest outfit in a tribute to her fiancé Jake Bongiovi - the son of music legend Jon Bon Jovi - for his birthday.

Mills captioned the personal photograph shared with her 63.6m followers: "the day u were born is my favorite day i love you [love heart emoji]."

© Instagram / @milliebobbybrown Millie shared the candid image

In the image, the 20-year-old perfected cottagecore in a red gingham mini dress with thin maroon straps complete with sweet bows on the shoulders.

The aesthetic, which is one of the OG 'cores', is proving to be sticking around for this summer with the Copenhagen blouse dominating fashion agendas. Cottagecore embodies all things countryside chic: think gingham, white prairie dresses, frills, ditsy florals and uber-romantic silhouettes.

Picture woodland vistas, idyllic forests, bread baking in the oven, picnics and roaring fires culminating in total domestic bliss with dreamy outfits to match.

© Stradivarius Gingham is high on the fashion agenda for SS24 © Instagram / @sisseledelbo The checked pattern and bows combo is a go-to this season

The couple announced their engagement in March 2023, with an adorable photo on Instagram where Mills just happened to be wearing the perfect engagement outfit.

She donned an elegant, long-sleeved dress adorned with lace flowers that boasted Victorian-style sleeves and a low-cut neckline. Her metallic nails painted the perfect canvas for her stunning ring, whilst her pearl drop earrings oozed elegance.

The two are rumoured to have been dating since 2021, and it’s the ultimate Gen-Z love story. "We met on Instagram," she explained in an interview with Wired. "And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"

They made their first stylish appearance in March 2022 at the BAFTAs in London, swiftly followed by the Stranger Things season four premiere and the Enola Holmes 2 red carpet.

We're patiently waiting for the sweet and undoubtedly stylish wedding content...