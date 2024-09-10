Millie Bobby Brown drops "cutest thermal" collection in time for the soggy season

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



As the weather turns grey and the rain begins to pour, our sartorial attention is turning to cosy knits, loungewear and anything else appropriate for curling up in front of a fire and binge-watching a series. Thankfully, Millie Bobby Brown has us covered, with her brand new thermal collection.

The multihyphenate 20-year-old has plenty of career ventures under her belt - an actress (notably from Stranger Things and the Enola Holmes franchise), an author, a beauty entrepreneur, spectacle collections with some of the biggest opticians on the planet, and a fashion designer under her own label, Florence By Mills Fashion - arguably the most accomplished Gen Z of her generation.

Her label is a hit with Millie fans and sartorial lovers alike, and her latest collection is perfect for cosy season.

Millie - who is engaged to musician Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi - shared her new drop titled 'The Micro Thermal Collection' on Instagram with her 63.3m followers, styling the pieces around the home.

© Instagram/@milliebobbybrown Millie shared an Instagram story wearing the crop cami and wide leg pants © Instagram/@milliebobbybrown Baby buttons, dainty frills and pastel hues make up the uber-feminine thermal collection

She captioned the video "classics made cutesy [bow emoji] meet our new micro thermal collection" - and explained: "when I was developing this I really thought about most of the times I've been filming in cold Georgia weather" referring to the set location of Stranger Things.

Millie points out the collection's "Cutesy flowers" and "cutesy buttons" explaining that, unlike classic thermals, these are light and perfect for all occasions: "great for me to wear under things for work, but also great to wear around the house"

She wore the feminine 'Tap' micro shorts in black paired with the matching cardi in black, but explains her favourite colour is the 'smokey purple.'

If you're looking for versatile layers for this season, look no further than Millie's latest drop.