Millie Bobby Brown's mini dress and puffer jacket combo is completely It-girl coded
The Stranger Things star shared a new look from her clothing label, Florence By Mills Fashion

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
The unwavering power of the little black dress is being demonstrated repeatedly this season, by fashion icons including Victoria Beckham, Selena Gomez and Alexa Chung.

And the latest sartorial stalwart to put her own spin on the classic LBD is Stranger Things actress and newlywed Millie Bobby Brown.

Whilst the British actress is still knee-deep in the honeymoon phase after holding a second, lavish wedding in Italy with her husband Jake Bongiovi last month, the 20-year-old is back in boss babe mode, sharing outfit ideas created from her own clothing label, Florence By Mills Fashion.

Millie posed in a mini dress and puffer jacket© Instagram/@milliebobbybrown
Millie posed in a mini dress and puffer jacket

Her latest look was the epitome of 2024 cool-girl. Sheer tights, a classic little black mini dress and a bomber jacket that she styled slouched and off-the-shoulder.

Little black dresses are the timeless wardrobe staple that is a go-to for all occasions. According to fashion historians, it was Coco Chanel who first invented the little black dress. One of the designer's sketches was featured in Vogue's 1926 issue, and it was expected to "become sort of a uniform for all women of taste" 

Sheer tights and slingbacks completed her cool-girl coded look© Instagram/@milliebobbybrown
Sheer tights and slingbacks completed her cool-girl coded look

And a uniform is exactly what it became. Millie's addition of a puffer jacket added a sense of casual cool, offsetting the formal feel of her sheer tights and slingback court heel accessories. 

Her cosy coat comes from her newly launched outerwear collection, whilst the mini is a £31 ribbed piece from her core dresses collection.

The fashion set is schooling us in styling the classic little black dress for all occasions this season. Beckham matriarch Victoria stunned in an asymmetrical-necklined black mini at her son Brooklyn's launch party for his new hot sauce label, Cloud 23. She paired it with a tuxedo blazer and black court heels, perfecting party season chic.

The Beckham's put on a stellar sartorial display© Instagram/@victoriabeckham
Victoria Beckham oozed chic in a black mini
Alexa Chung attends the Boucheron Event at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum on September 10, 2024 in New York City© Getty
Alexa's LBD look was timeless

Alexa Chung on the other hand oozed opulence in a strapless formfitting mini with sheer tights for the Boucheron in American event during NYFW.

Never underestimate the power of the LBD...

