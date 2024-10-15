Victoria Beckham's plunging bustier dress and cardigan pairing is so unexpected

When it comes to 'cool moms,' Victoria Beckham reigns supreme.

Sharing a series of stylish snaps to her Instagram story on Monday, the fashion mogul and mother-of-four made a serious case for sleek-chic dressing.

In the photos shared with her 33m followers, the former Spice Girl was seen enjoying a pitstop at Los Angeles beauty empire Velvet Grey for a spot of makeup shopping.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham The 50-year-old fashion mogul donned a high fashion 'fit to go shopping in LA

For the occasion, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder opted for an ultra-chic, fitted plunging neckline midi dress, complete with waist-cinching ruching detailing and a white pleated hem.

In true It-Brit style, she wore the streamlined ensemble over a lacy black bra, which was clearly designed to be seen, adding a cropped black cardigan for a layer of warmth and a pair of peep-toe black heels to tie the whole look together.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham VB is the queen of ultra-chic dressing

For accessories, the famed designer elevated her look with the newly released 'Mini Dorian Bag In Black Grained Leather'- a new style which can be worn as either a shoulder, crossbody or clutch bag. For jewellery, VB kept things minimal, adding a simple diamond-encrusted anklet and her wedding ring.

Glam-wise, Victoria obviously opted for a full face of Victoria Beckham beauty, likely putting her new ‘The Concealer Pen with TFC8’ (which launched earlier this week) to the test.

Victoria’s striking look comes just days after she was seen celebrating her eldest child Brooklyn's recent career venture, Cloud23, alongside her famous family. For the occasion, the designer stunned in an all-black look, styling a mini dress with a sleek tuxedo-style blazer and set of classic pointed-toe pumps.

The event also saw Brooklyn actress wife Nicola Peltz Beckham match her mother-in-law's look for the night. Nicola leant into the no-trousers trend to celebrate her beau, styling a blazer bodysuit with sheer tights and her beloved Versace platform heels.

It's not uncommon to see Mrs Beckham sporting a sultry ensemble while out and about, however fashion fans (including the H!Fashion team) have deemed her latest look her most daring to date, and we can only hope this is just the beginning of her risqué era.