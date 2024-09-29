Victoria Beckham leaves Paris in her most 'French girl' coded outfit ever

Victoria Beckham just made her most iconic "French exit" ever, leaving Paris in a look that could have walked straight off the streets of Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

The 50-year-old designer, fresh off her killer Paris Fashion Week show, stepped out in an effortlessly chic, all-black ensemble that exuded timeless French sophistication with a modern edge.

Rocking a sleek mini dress with floaty sleeves and a cinched waist, from her own brand of course, Victoria turned heads while giving serious ‘je ne sais quoi’ vibes. Paired with heeled pantaboots that added height and glamour, she carried a structured black handbag that practically whispered ‘quiet luxury.’ Not to mention, the black silk scarf she added to the look, a subtle but oh-so-chic nod to classic Parisian style.

© Neil Mockford Victoria Beckham checked out of her hotel after presenting her SS25 during Paris Fashion Week

If there’s one thing the French girl style is known for, it's the balance of effortless beauty and polished simplicity. Although technically a British export, Jane Birkin was known for her undone, natural look — think messy hair and no-makeup makeup — while still managing to exude an air of sophistication with a wicker basket in hand. Brigitte Bardot, also was the embodiment of sultry French style with her blonde bedhead hair, bold winged eyeliner, and perfectly tailored mini dresses. Victoria’s outfit perfectly fused these iconic looks: minimal, slightly undone, but with enough structure and modern detail to keep it luxe.

Victoria Beckham has often been praised for her understated yet impactful approach to fashion. Like Birkin, Bardot and other French style icons, she knows the power of sticking to a neutral colour palette — black, especially — and letting the tailoring and details do the talking.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin The designer accessorised with a classic silk scarf, adding French polish to her tonal all-black look

"I wear a lot of black basics, because, after all ‘Women who wear black live colourful lives,’” explains the book How to Be Parisian Wherever You Are: Love, Style and Bad Habits by Parisians authors and life-long friends Anne Berest, Audrey Diwan, Caroline de Maigret and Sophie Mas. VB's oversized sunglasses (so Bardot-coded) and sleek silhouette fit the French fashion philosophy to a tee: Less is always more.

© Neil Mockford Victoria Beckham was spotted ahead of her fashion show in a plunging suit from her namesake label

Earlier in the week, Victoria brought more of this Parisian-inspired flair when she rocked a black power suit from her own collection, going braless beneath a tailored jacket, effortlessly combining sleek with sexy. From her structured blazers to this leg-baring black dressed, VB consistently nails the Parisienne aesthetic.

In true French fashion, Victoria's exit from Paris felt like a fashion moment we all want to emulate — timeless, chic, and just the right amount of undone. If this look is any indication, VB’s forever proving that less is, in fact, always more.