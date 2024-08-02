Zendaya pivots to bohemian style in striking patchwork skirt

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Didn’t you hear? Zendaya has officially entered her hippie era.

Days after stepping out in Paris sporting a bejewelled black Louis Vuitton number, the actress pivoted to embrace a more rustic aesthetic. Forget the lemon yellow tweed Chanel suits. Bohemian style is front and centre of Zendaya’s sartorial agenda.

Once again taking to the streets of the French capital, Zendaya made a public appearance on Thursday, opting for a sartorial theme we previously were yet to see the star champion.

© Getty Zendaya was spotted leaving her hotel in Paris during the Olympics

The 27-year-old wore a simple white halterneck top paired with an eye-catching green skirt. The striking piece featured a layered silhouette, complete with a terry cloth-like fabric that was executed in a moss and matcha green patchwork design. The distinctive garment cooly perched below the actress’ hips and featured a midi length.

Zendaya teamed the festival-ready pice with some on-trend ballet pumps with strap detailing and a frost white hue. She wore her cascading curls swept up in a bun and hooked a monogram Louis Vuitton bag over her left shoulder.

© Getty The actress wore a patchwork skirt featuring a moss green hue and a tiered silhouutte

A selection of simple yet weighty silver jewels adorned the LA-native, including two layered pendant necklaces, a pair of small hoop earrings and a classic watch.

The Euphoria actress has been making the most of her time away from the silver screen. After a hefty year of press tours and promotion for her latest on-screen endeavour Challengers, Zendaya has been able to kick back and enjoy some swanky European soirees.

MORE: Tenniscore: How to ace the aesthetic in 2024

RELATED: Why wearing vintage is the ultimate red carpet flex - as demonstrated at the Met Gala 2024

Last month, she called upon Ralph Lauren to curate a Wimbledon-ready look. Attending the beloved tennis event, the actress delivered a masterclass in the oversized, cool collegiate style that defined an era. Her look paid homage to the iconic style and charm reminiscent of Princess Diana, blending preppy 80s aesthetics with modern sophistication.