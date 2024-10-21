Millie Bobby Brown is styling UGG boots like Jennifer Lopez for AW24

Honestly? We didn't think we'd see Millie Bobby Brown and Jennifer Lopez's names in the same sentence either - until today.

Whilst both multihyphenate, fashion-forward icons, one is a 20-year-old superstar who has Gen-Z fashion and film lovers in a chokehold, and the other is the definition of an icon, whose career in the spotlight began before Millie was even born.

When it comes to off-duty dressing, however, it appears there is one thing they have found neutral ground on: Y2K UGGs are always a good idea.

© Instagram/@milliebobbybrown Millie posed in New York wearing a tracksuit and Tasman UGG boots

Millie shared an image on Instagram with her 63.5m followers from her "fav city" during her "fav szn [season]." Posing on the streets of New York, Millie wore a pair of low-waisted grey jogging bottoms and a matching cropped-length sweater. She layered with a soft pink scarf, and chose a pair of comfy Tasman UGG boots to give her look an air of It-girl casual.

"Worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and more ‘It’ girls than I have fingers to count on, the ways to wear the world's most notable slippers, which also come in a coveted platform "Tazz" iteration, are quite literally endless," says H! Fashion's Orion Scott.

© Instagram/@milliebobbybrown Her outfit was completely Jennifer Lopez coded

When UGG's famous camel-coloured boots rose to sartorial fame in the mid-2000s, cool-girls of the moment could not get enough - Jennifer Lopez included.

Championing its revival over recent years, JLo made her boots paired with a Hermès Birkin her winter uniform in 2024.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez paired her cult-adored UGGs with a black tracksuit and Birkin handbag

JLo stepped out in March this year, wearing oversized washed black jogging bottoms with a low-rise waist, paired with a matching ultra-cropped sweatshirt - a silhouette identical to Millie Bobby Brown's.

On her feet, she opted for a pair of platform UGGs that complimented the neutral shade of her large Hermès Birkin in a chic croc print, cream colourway, giving her ensemble a touch of 'quiet luxury'.

The moral of the story? whether you're a Gen-Z It-girl or a 50-year-old fashion lover, UGG boots and a tracksuit is the coolest off-duty ensemble of the season.