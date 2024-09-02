Jennifer Lopez hits back at Ben Affleck with a thinly veiled slogan t-shirt

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



They say you can tell a lot about somebody by the way they dress. But Jennifer Lopez isn't keeping her sartorial agenda ambiguous one bit - she's diving in head first and having her emotions literally written on the front of her clothes.

It's no secret that the 55-year-old officially filed for divorce from her husband Ben Affleck last month, after two years of marriage, and almost 25 years of on-off romance.

The divorce papers stated 'irreconcilable difference' as the reason for her filing - and although we don't, and will perhaps never know what those differences are, what we do know is that JLo is feeling lighter since her split, which she told everybody though her sartorial agenda.

The mum of two shared an image carousel on Instagram with her 251m followers of various moments from this year with the caption "Oh, it was a summer" (take that as you will).

© Instagram /@jlo JLo shared an image on Instagram, appearing to clap back at her husband after filing for divorce © Instagram /@jlo She also shared a quote saying "everything is unfolding in divine order"

But whilst her caption may have left us wondering what she means exactly by 'oh', the words on her slogan T-shirt left absolutely nothing to the imagination.

Amongst glamour outfit snaps, daring swimsuit mirror pics and stunning selfies (all of which we'd want our exes to see, too), she shared the image of a black high-neck t-shirt which simply read in lower-case letters "she's in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace" - need we say anymore?

The Jenny From the Block singer also shared a quote which read: "Everything is unfolding in divine order" and a pink tie-dye sweatshirt that read "blessed mama."

JLo's not shy to portray her feelings in subliminal snaps on her social media pages. In July whilst rumours were swirling about hers and Ben's relationship, she shared a series of posts with messages of positivity including: "Today is gonna be a great day [heart and prayer hands emojis] Happy Saturday everybody [sun emoji]," "This Is Me…Now", and a long paragraph of appreciation for her fans which included " I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life."

Saying what's on your mind has never looked so chic...