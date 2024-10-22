Gigi Hadid's five-knit look is a brave fashion statement

Gigi Hadid wasted no time in shelving her Victoria’s Secret lingerie for a far cosier look.

On Monday, the model, who recently graced the catwalk in the name of the underwear empire, layered up in an autumnal outfit featuring not one, but five knitwear pieces.

Each garment hailed from her clothing line Guest In Residence, a label founded by the runway veteran in 2022.

© Instagram/sijeokim Gigi layered up in her brand's sumptuous knitwear pieces

Gigi sported a longline knitted skirt in a ribbed grey material, teamed with a grey-cream striped jumper, monochrome striped socks and a chocolate brown scarf with a matching button-down cardigan.

She wore her sandy blonde hair down loose in her signature, down loose style and opted for a fresh-faced makeup look.

© Instagram/@guestinresidence Gigi Hadid has designed a number of knitted gems for her cashmere label Guest In Residence

The mother-of-one posed for a sweet photograph in the serene studio setting, flanked by swatches of fabric and shots from various shoots and campaigns.

If you weren’t in the know, Gigi’s It-girl brand specialises in high-quality cashmere knitwear, blending timeless elegance with a modern aesthetic. Guest in Residence focuses on sustainability, offering durable, versatile pieces designed to become wardrobe staples.

© Getty The 29-year-old walked the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

So far, the snug-championing brand has been well-received for its commitment to craftsmanship and eco-friendly practices, making it popular among those seeking ethically produced, premium-quality knitwear that transcends seasonal trends.

The collections typically feature a range of cashmere garments, including sweaters, cardigans, and loungewear, all designed with versatility in mind. Gigi’s personal touch is evident in the brand's aesthetic, which balances contemporary trends with classic silhouettes.

Between helming her own brand and taking care of her young daughter Khai, Gigi has kept her hands full with recent runway appearances. She appeared on the Victoria’s Secret catwalk last week, marking the brand’s return to the public mainstream following a six-year-hiatus.

Gigi opened the beloved (albeit controversial) show, hitting the runway in a pair of enormous pink angel wings that soared above her 5’10 frame.