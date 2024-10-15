Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: All the must-see photos from the 2024 event

When it comes to the Victoria's Secret show, you know you're in for a night of negligées, glamour and music. This year, the iconic lingerie brand has returned with a bang, bringing some of the world’s top models and performers to the runway after a five year hiatus. The 2024 show promises an electrifying mix of high-fashion lingerie and incredible live music performances.

Since its debut in 1995, the VS runway has become a pop-culture staple, and this year’s edition is looking to build on this legacy. In a much-anticipated moment, plus-size models like Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser are joining the runway to showcase body diversity and redefine traditional beauty standards. They're sharing the stage with some familiar faces, including former angels Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Hill, and Barbara Palvin, who are ready to bring back their signature walks.

Fans of the show will be excited to hear that the iconic angel wings are back as well. Taylor Hill, celebrating her 10th year with Victoria’s Secret, expressed her excitement ahead of the show saying, "It’s so nostalgic... I’m excited for that rush of adrenaline that comes with being on that runway."

On the music front, the night features legendary performances, with Cher headlining the star-studded event. The industry icon will be joined by rising South African artist Tyla, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who will undoubtably bring her fierce energy to the runway.

From backstage moments to jaw-dropping runway shots, we've gathered the best photos from the night. Get ready to be dazzled by the beauty, music, and unforgettable 'Angelic' moments:

The Best Photos From The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show:

© Arturo Holmes Paloma Elsesser, Barbara Palvin & Jasmine Tookes Paloma Elsesser, Barbara Palvin, and Jasmine Tookes were a powerhouse trio backstage. Dressed in matching striped robes and plush slippers, they showcased a confident, unified front.

© Arturo Holmes Irina Shayk Irina Shayk stole the backstage spotlight, effortlessly posing in her signature pink robe. With her name stitched on the fabric and a smouldering expression, she perfectly embodied the Victoria’s Secret allure.



© Arturo Holmes Lila Moss In a calm moment before the chaos, Lila Moss sat still as her makeup artist meticulously shaped her brows. The serious expression on her face highlighted the focus and precision needed to achieve VS runway-ready perfection.

© Theo Wargo Ashley Graham Backstage, Ashley Graham looked like the epitome of confidence as the glam team worked on her hair and makeup. Effortlessly poised for the camera, she was embodying empowerment.

© Theo Wargo Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid was calm and focused as hair stylists perfected her cropped tresses. In a pink striped robe and phone in hand, she looked composed before hitting the runway, capturing the perfect balance of professionalism and serenity behind the scenes.