Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: All the must-see photos from the 2024 event

When it comes to the Victoria's Secret show, you know you're in for a night of negligées, glamour and music. This year, the iconic lingerie brand has returned with a bang, bringing some of the world’s top models and performers to the runway after a five year hiatus. The 2024 show promises an electrifying mix of high-fashion lingerie and incredible live music performances.
Since its debut in 1995, the VS runway has become a pop-culture staple, and this year’s edition is looking to build on this legacy. In a much-anticipated moment, plus-size models like Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser are joining the runway to showcase body diversity and redefine traditional beauty standards. They're sharing the stage with some familiar faces, including former angels Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Hill, and Barbara Palvin, who are ready to bring back their signature walks.
Fans of the show will be excited to hear that the iconic angel wings are back as well. Taylor Hill, celebrating her 10th year with Victoria’s Secret, expressed her excitement ahead of the show saying, "It’s so nostalgic... I’m excited for that rush of adrenaline that comes with being on that runway."
On the music front, the night features legendary performances, with Cher headlining the star-studded event. The industry icon will be joined by rising South African artist Tyla, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who will undoubtably bring her fierce energy to the runway.
From backstage moments to jaw-dropping runway shots, we've gathered the best photos from the night. Get ready to be dazzled by the beauty, music, and unforgettable 'Angelic' moments: