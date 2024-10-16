On Tuesday night, Victoria’s Secret welcomed a glamorous lick of fashion insiders and influencers through its doors to take their seat at the highly-anticipated show.
Marking its return to the runway, the lingerie empire celebrated in style, following a six-year hiatus due to a significant rebranding debacle.
You may also like
As expected, what ensued was a glitzy carnival of feathers and fantasy, where lingerie met sartorial spectacle. A high octane cocktail of crystal-clustered underwear, perfect blow-outs and angel wings powered down the runway on a string of Victoria’s Secret veterans and new faces.
While the A-lister affair was a visual extravaganza in itself, it was the after party that allowed the stars in attendance truly shine. Models, singers and rappers graced the VIP bash en masse, which was hosted in New York’s Crane Club in the city's Chelsea distinct, kicking off party season in the utmost style.
From Jasmine Tookes’ molten gold gown to Ice Spice’s candy pink feathered attire, discover the best dressed guests at the Victoria’s Secret after party 2024.
Best dressed guests at the Victoria’s Secret after party 2024:
Barbara Palvin
Model Barbara Palvin dazzled in a pair of silver beaded hotpants for the after-hours affair, sweeping her hair up into a high ponytail to complete the look.
Paloma Elsesser
Paloma Elsesser made a case for cool-girl allure in a panelled cotton, leather and snake print top, teamed with a longline satin skirt in black.
Jasmine Tookes
Victoria's Secret veteran Jasmine Tookes gleamed in gold. The model wore a slinky, semi-sheer metallic number with supple layer detailing.
Lila Moss
Lila Moss kept a low profile at the 'do, sporting a pale gold silk mini dress with cowl neck detailing, layered under a black blazer and paired with black mules.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Victoria's Secret expert Alessandra Ambrosio merged Old Hollywood glamour and contemporary charm in a sheer-fur concoction.
Alex Cosani
Alex Cosani delved into the Jean Paul Gaultier archive for her after party attire. The model served up Y2K magic in the whimsical sea-green piece.
Josephine Skriver
Returning runway star Josephine Skriver graced the scene in a simple yet sophisticated black longline dress with an asymmetrical neckline.
Adriana Lima
Queen bee Adriana Lima, who has worked with the brand for many years, also opted for a classic look consisting of a LBD with asymmetric, cut-out detailing.
Mayowa Nicholas
Model Mayowa Nicholas dazzled in a lapis lazuli dress complete with floral embroidery and a matching scarf.
Ice Spice
Ice Spice took centre stage in a punchy pink outfit, featuring a fabulously feathered coat in an oversized cut and heeled boots by Marc Jacobs.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more