On Tuesday night, Victoria’s Secret welcomed a glamorous lick of fashion insiders and influencers through its doors to take their seat at the highly-anticipated show.

Marking its return to the runway, the lingerie empire celebrated in style, following a six-year hiatus due to a significant rebranding debacle.

As expected, what ensued was a glitzy carnival of feathers and fantasy, where lingerie met sartorial spectacle. A high octane cocktail of crystal-clustered underwear, perfect blow-outs and angel wings powered down the runway on a string of Victoria’s Secret veterans and new faces.

Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid joined mother-daughter duo Kate and Lila Moss on the runway, accompanied by former Angels Barbara Palvin, Taylor Hill, Cindy Bruna, Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio.

© Getty The Victoria's Secret show returned after a 6-year hiatus

While the A-lister affair was a visual extravaganza in itself, it was the after party that allowed the stars in attendance truly shine. Models, singers and rappers graced the VIP bash en masse, which was hosted in New York’s Crane Club in the city's Chelsea distinct, kicking off party season in the utmost style.

From Jasmine Tookes’ molten gold gown to Ice Spice’s candy pink feathered attire, discover the best dressed guests at the Victoria’s Secret after party 2024.

Best dressed guests at the Victoria’s Secret after party 2024:

© TheStewartofNY Barbara Palvin Model Barbara Palvin dazzled in a pair of silver beaded hotpants for the after-hours affair, sweeping her hair up into a high ponytail to complete the look.

© Noam Galai Paloma Elsesser Paloma Elsesser made a case for cool-girl allure in a panelled cotton, leather and snake print top, teamed with a longline satin skirt in black.



© TheStewartofNY Jasmine Tookes Victoria's Secret veteran Jasmine Tookes gleamed in gold. The model wore a slinky, semi-sheer metallic number with supple layer detailing.



© Noam Galai Lila Moss Lila Moss kept a low profile at the 'do, sporting a pale gold silk mini dress with cowl neck detailing, layered under a black blazer and paired with black mules.

© TheStewartofNY Alessandra Ambrosio Victoria's Secret expert Alessandra Ambrosio merged Old Hollywood glamour and contemporary charm in a sheer-fur concoction.



© TheStewartofNY Alex Cosani Alex Cosani delved into the Jean Paul Gaultier archive for her after party attire. The model served up Y2K magic in the whimsical sea-green piece.



© Noam Galai Josephine Skriver Returning runway star Josephine Skriver graced the scene in a simple yet sophisticated black longline dress with an asymmetrical neckline.

© TheStewartofNY Adriana Lima Queen bee Adriana Lima, who has worked with the brand for many years, also opted for a classic look consisting of a LBD with asymmetric, cut-out detailing.

© TheStewartofNY Mayowa Nicholas Model Mayowa Nicholas dazzled in a lapis lazuli dress complete with floral embroidery and a matching scarf.

