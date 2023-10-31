Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elizabeth Debicki: The Crown star’s best ever red carpet looks

The Australian actress who plays Princess Diana in the Netflix series has worn some incredibly stylish outfits

Elizabeth Debicki best red carpet moments
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki has had plenty of noteworthy style moments on and off screen.

Though she's now recognised for playing the role of Princess Diana in the hit Netflix show (with an uncanny resemblance), the actress' big break actually came when director Baz Luhrmann asked her to audition for The Great Gatsby, in which she played the role of Jordan Baker. She has also starred in films including Tenet, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Cloverfield Paradox and Everest to name a few.

Though we sit in complete anticipation to see her recreate some of the late Princess Di's most iconic looks in the final season of The Crown, her own red-carpet moments have been utterly captivating.

She has intentionally recreated some of Diana's most iconic looks - including her Cannes Catherine Walker dress and plenty of Dior moments, Di's elegant yet effortlessly cool dress code is reflected in Elizabeth’s own personal style agenda.

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown Season 6
“Diana's post-divorce style was characterised by elegance, sophistication. Diana often opted for a more casual yet elegant style in these years,” explains Hello! Fashion’s Natalie Salmon, “She was frequently seen in tailored trousers, stylish blouses, and blazers. This departure from traditional royal attire showcased her modern approach to fashion. Post-divorce, Diana became bolder in her fashion choices.”  From tailored trousers and buttoned-down shirts to strapless dresses, Elizabeth's own wardrobe is equally as refined and versatile as Diana's was.

In celebration of The Crown's upcoming sixth and final season premiering on November 16, which focuses on Princess Diana's post-divorce life up until her tragic death, we look back at Elizabeth Debicki's most iconic red carpet moments of all time.

Elizabeth Debicki's best ever red carpet looks

Elizabeth Debicki at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)© Gilbert Flores
Elizabeth Debicki at the SAG Awards 2023

At the SAG Awards 2023, she stunned in a mossier green Dior couture gown that oozed sophistication.

Elizabeth Debicki at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)© Gilbert Flores
Elizabeth Debicki at the Golden Globe's in 2023

Elizabeth donned a rose-hued gown from Dior's Pre-Fall '23 collection at the Golden Globes in 2023, with dazzling bijouterie from the house's Rose Dior and Dior Joaillerie lines.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 19: Actress Elizabeth Debicki arrives at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' at Dolby Theatre on April 19, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Elizabeth Debicki at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' in 2017

She beguiled in a gilded gown by Bottega Veneta for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2  premiere.

In a look that Jennifer Lawrence would wholly approve of, Elizabeth donned the chicest shirt and cigarette trousers combo by Dior at the 2022 Fashion Awards.

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 08: Elizabeth Debicki attends the "Widows" premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)© Presley Ann
Elizabeth Debicki at the "Widows" premiere in 2018

To the Widows premiere,  she wore a a black velvet floor gown from Armani Prive's Fall 2018 collection, featuring a v-neck and a shimmery gold pleated bodice, with a red lip to add a touch of drama.

Elizabeth Debicki at the "The Burnt Orange Heresy" premiere in 2019© Ernesto Ruscio
Elizabeth Debicki at the "The Burnt Orange Heresy" premiere in 2019

Proving the power of an all-black outfit, Elizabeth wore a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with a ruffled bodice and a strapless neckline. She completely eschewed jewellery to let the dress do all the talking.

Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the World Premiere of "The Crown (Season 5)" in London on November 8, 2022. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)© DANIEL LEAL
Elizabeth Debicki at the World Premiere of "The Crown (Season 5)" in 2022

Paying homage to Princess Diana in the most iconic way possible, the actress wore a Dior Haute Couture gown with a silhouette identical to Diana's powdered blue Catherine Walker dress at Cannes Film Festival in 1987.

Elizabeth Debicki at the "Vita & Virginia" premiere in 2018 © Suzi Pratt
Elizabeth Debicki at the "Vita & Virginia" premiere in 2018

To the Vita and Virginia premiere she oozed chic in a slinky cream Schiaparelli gown.

