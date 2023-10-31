Elizabeth Debicki: The Crown star’s best ever red carpet looks

The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki has had plenty of noteworthy style moments on and off screen.

Though she's now recognised for playing the role of Princess Diana in the hit Netflix show (with an uncanny resemblance), the actress' big break actually came when director Baz Luhrmann asked her to audition for The Great Gatsby, in which she played the role of Jordan Baker. She has also starred in films including Tenet, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Cloverfield Paradox and Everest to name a few.

Though we sit in complete anticipation to see her recreate some of the late Princess Di's most iconic looks in the final season of The Crown, her own red-carpet moments have been utterly captivating.

She has intentionally recreated some of Diana's most iconic looks - including her Cannes Catherine Walker dress and plenty of Dior moments, Di's elegant yet effortlessly cool dress code is reflected in Elizabeth’s own personal style agenda.

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown Season 6

“Diana's post-divorce style was characterised by elegance, sophistication. Diana often opted for a more casual yet elegant style in these years,” explains Hello! Fashion’s Natalie Salmon, “She was frequently seen in tailored trousers, stylish blouses, and blazers. This departure from traditional royal attire showcased her modern approach to fashion. Post-divorce, Diana became bolder in her fashion choices.” From tailored trousers and buttoned-down shirts to strapless dresses, Elizabeth's own wardrobe is equally as refined and versatile as Diana's was.

In celebration of The Crown's upcoming sixth and final season premiering on November 16, which focuses on Princess Diana's post-divorce life up until her tragic death, we look back at Elizabeth Debicki's most iconic red carpet moments of all time.

Elizabeth Debicki's best ever red carpet looks

© Gilbert Flores Elizabeth Debicki at the SAG Awards 2023

At the SAG Awards 2023, she stunned in a mossier green Dior couture gown that oozed sophistication.

© Gilbert Flores Elizabeth Debicki at the Golden Globe's in 2023

Elizabeth donned a rose-hued gown from Dior's Pre-Fall '23 collection at the Golden Globes in 2023, with dazzling bijouterie from the house's Rose Dior and Dior Joaillerie lines.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Elizabeth Debicki at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' in 2017

She beguiled in a gilded gown by Bottega Veneta for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 premiere.

In a look that Jennifer Lawrence would wholly approve of, Elizabeth donned the chicest shirt and cigarette trousers combo by Dior at the 2022 Fashion Awards.

© Presley Ann Elizabeth Debicki at the "Widows" premiere in 2018

To the Widows premiere, she wore a a black velvet floor gown from Armani Prive's Fall 2018 collection, featuring a v-neck and a shimmery gold pleated bodice, with a red lip to add a touch of drama.

© Ernesto Ruscio Elizabeth Debicki at the "The Burnt Orange Heresy" premiere in 2019

Proving the power of an all-black outfit, Elizabeth wore a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with a ruffled bodice and a strapless neckline. She completely eschewed jewellery to let the dress do all the talking.

© DANIEL LEAL Elizabeth Debicki at the World Premiere of "The Crown (Season 5)" in 2022

Paying homage to Princess Diana in the most iconic way possible, the actress wore a Dior Haute Couture gown with a silhouette identical to Diana's powdered blue Catherine Walker dress at Cannes Film Festival in 1987.

© Suzi Pratt Elizabeth Debicki at the "Vita & Virginia" premiere in 2018

To the Vita and Virginia premiere she oozed chic in a slinky cream Schiaparelli gown.