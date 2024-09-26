Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kendall Jenner channels Princess Diana at Paris Fashion Week
Kendall Jenner is seen arriving to The Row show on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

The runway model and global It-girl wore an outfit that paid homage to the late royal style icon 

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
We already know that Princess Diana's influence on the fashion realm knows no bounds.

Even nearly 30 years after her tragic death the former wife of Prince Charles' sartorial legacy lives on, with fashion editors and industry icons alike turning to the former Princess of Wales for style inspiration for almost any occasion. 

The latest It-girl to channel their inner Lady Di is American socialite and supermodel Kendall Jenner.

The 29-year-old stepped out to attend The Row's show during Paris Fashion Week, the illustrious minimalistic label founded by former childhood Hollywood stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Kendall wore a round-neck preppy navy midi dress to The Row show
Her look was remniscent of a Princess Diana dress from the 90s

The elder sister of Kylie Jenner stunned in a vintage-infused textured navy midi from The Row's Resort 2025 collection, featuring a sleeveless design, a form-fitting silhouette and frayed edges along the shoulders and neckline, adding a touch of casual chic. She paired the piece with dark oversized sunglasses, a black clutch and low-court heels, allowing the understated design to keep the focus on timeless sophistication.

Kendall's ultra-elegant look was remniscent of a look that Diana wore in 1991. 

To an outing at the Royal Albert Hall, Diana donned a navy silk satin Catherine Walker midi dress featuring a wide V-neckline and fringe tassel details. She paired the look with matching navy kitten heels and her signature three-strange pearl choker

Prince Charles and Princess Diana, The Prince and Princess of Wales at a concert at Royal Albert Hall, London. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)© Tim Graham
Princess Diana's dress had a similar aesthetic to Kendall's
Diana, Princess of Wales wearing her sapphire choker and earrings at a concert at Royal Albert Hall on July 8, 1991 in London, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage) © Anwar Hussein
Her dress also featured a textured neckline

Speaking on how Diana's iconic is still timeless to this day, stylist Georgie Gray previously told H! Fashion, "Diana wrote her own fashion rules. Wherever Diana went trends followed, with her effortless looks and attention to detail, Diana always looked put together whatever the occasion, whether it be a yacht  trip around Europe or centre court at Wimbledon, running errands or attending a royal service Diana would be turning heads." 

"A classic and feminine look with timeless elegance and a signature aesthetic, Her style today has a legacy and  Her influence was transforming royal fashion into everyday looks. Her poise, elegance and affection guided and inspired me with creating my unique style and having the confidence to create looks that would live on forever."

