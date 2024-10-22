Best Designer Umbrellas For Winter 2024

As we descend into winter, the temperature has quickly plummeted so we’re layering up in chunky knits and big coats and in good British style, rain is inevitable.

We can all agree that getting caught in a downpour without an umbrella is the quickest way to ruin anyone's day. Whilst a mini brolly that fits in your bag is the most convenient, there’s nothing quite like a big umbrella and having the reassurance that it won’t turn inside out on you at any given moment.

© WWD The rain didn't stop the Jil Sander SS23 show

The rain, unfortunately, doesn’t take fashion into consideration. The Jil Sander show is the prime example of that as the heavens opened just minutes before the show was due to start, forcing them to send models down the rainway holding a sleek black umbrella.

Whilst umbrellas might not be the it-accessory to go with every outfit, its practicality makes it an essential. And who says an umbrella can’t be an investment piece? We’ve rounded up the 9 designer umbrellas to splurge on to instantly elevate any rainy day.

1/ 9 Check Umbrella Burberry In Burberry's signature check pattern, this umbrella is a quick way to inject some colour into a grey, rainy day. Its curved wooden handle gives a sleek, sturdy finish. £603.00 AT FARFETCH 2/ 9 Walk'n'Dior Umbrella Dior Featuring Dior's signature Plan de Paris print, inspired by their house archives and centred around their historic Avenue Montaigne address, this umbrella is a chic style that will go with any outfit. £1,150.00 AT DIOR 3/ 9 'Signature Stripe' Border Compact Umbrella With Crook Wooden Handle Paul Smith This compact umbrella will quickly become an everyday handbag hero. Its sleek, minimalist design features Paul Smith's signature stripe around the border and will easily go with any look. £115.00 AT PAUL SMITH 4/ 9 Teddy Bear compact umbrella Moschino You can always rely on Moschino to inject some fun into fashion. With its bright colour and signature teddy bear print, it even features the teddy bear as the handle on this compact style. £82.00 AT FARFETCH 5/ 9 Pluie de H Folding Umbrella Hermés In Hermés signature orange hue and scattered with their H logo, this compact umbrella is a stylish addition to any accessory wardrobe. £580.00 AT HERMÉS 6/ 9 Le Parapluie De Cherbourg Umbrella Saint Laurent There's nothing quite as chic as all-black, and Saint Laurent is the epitome of it. With its logo on the side, this investment piece will slot into every wardrobe. £555.00 AT SAINT LAURENT 7/ 9 Logo-Print Umbrella Versace In SS23, Versace showcased a full-pink collection and we've seen trickles of it ever since. This umbrella is no exception and is scattered in their signature logo. £183.00 AT FARFETCH 8/ 9 UV Protection Signature Mini Umbrella Coach Featuring Coach's iconic 'C' pattern, this brown-toned compact umbrella can go anywhere with you without weighing you down without breaking the bank. £75.00 £49.00 AT COACH 9/ 9 Black Skull Umbrella Alexander McQueen For an all-black umbrella, this Alexander McQueen style ticks every box. Its silver skull handle adds a gothic twist. £420.00 AT ALEXANDER MCQUEEN

How we chose:

Naturally, style is paramount. All the umbrellas we've highlighted below are chic, durable, and will protect you against any unfavourable weather. Brand: The picks we've highlighted below are all by designer labels, ideal if you're looking to treat yourself to a slice of wet weather luxury.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

