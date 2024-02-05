Best affordable cashmere jumpers

If there’s one wardrobe staple that every fashion lover should have in their wardrobe, it's that of a cashmere jumper. Perfect for those days that aren't quite cold enough to rug up in a puffer coat, but a little chilly to go without an extra layer, let the humble yet luxurious cashmere jumper come to the rescue.

Cashmere is one of the world's most famed and sought-after wool blends as it's not only the warmest, softest and finest woollen fibre, but it’s also one of the more exclusive, due to the harvesting season taking place only once a year in the spring.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Gigi Hadid is such a fan of the fibre she started her own cashmere brand called Guest In Residence

As all fashion lovers know, cashmere can also come with a rather hefty price tag, but lucky for you we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite affordable options which don’t lack warmth, fit, style or softness.

How we chose the pieces:

Price: Each item in this list is deemed an affordable cashmere option, however, the brand and composition of each item may affect the price tag. Prices range from £85.00 to £296.00.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the eigth time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

Pure Cashmere Jumper COS You can always rely on high street giant COS to produce quality garments at an affordable price. I love this crew neck jumper in this vibrant pinky-purple hue. This is the perfect layering piece when your outfit needs a little pop of colour.

£155.00 AT COS

Laura Wool-Cashmere Casual Fit Jumper REISS You can never go wrong with a cosy Navy blue layering piece. I love this Casual Fit Jumper with thick ribbed cuff sleeves from Reiss as it looks amazing on its own with a pair of navy trousers or over a silky slip dress with a heel for a more formal occasion.

£148.00 AT REISS

Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck Reformation Reformation is one of the most cultivated ‘it’ girl brands out there for a reason - because every garment they produce is just as dreamy as the previous. This oversized and relaxed silhouette in the colour oatmeal is the ultimate cool girl styling essential.

£298.00 AT REFORMATION

100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper Uniqlo Baby pink is set to be massive this year so get ahead of the trend (or before they all sell out) and treat yourself to a cocquette core layer.

£89.90 AT UNI QLO

Compact Wool Cashmere Blend Jumper Jigsaw If you’re looking for a light layer to style underneath a shacket as the weather gets warmer then I guarantee you that this cream number will go with almost everything in your wardrobe.

£99.00 AT JIGSAW

Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper Autograph If in doubt, opt for a quality black cashmere crew neck. Easily styled up and down, for date dinners and city centre errand running, I suggest you keep your new best friend close as luxe black jumpers like this are the first your best friends “borrow.”

£85.00 AT M&S

Slim Cashmere Cardigan & Other Stories As the weather begins to get slightly warmer I find cardigans the perfect clothing option for when it's not cold enough for a coat, but cold enough to not have a cosy layer. The options for styling a button-up cardigan are endless, my particular favourite is either backwards with the buttons fastening up your back or over a tanktop with only the top button done up.

£165.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.