Statement hair accessories: 10 trends that will dazzle this party season
Digital Cover wish-list© Christian Vierig

How many accessories are too many? The limit does not exist...

Clare Pennington
Style Writer
2 minutes ago
Gird your loins reader, for festive season is almost upon us. The latter quarter of the year goes hand in hand with indulgence, fun and for our wardrobes, a more-is-more-is-more attitude…

On the AW24 catwalks, ladylike glamour was spotted at Saint Laurent and Tory Burch with pencil skirts and slick blouses. Playful silhouettes and big textures were seen both Celine and Louis Vuitton. Practicality has been well and truly placed on the back burner. 

In summer, a more restrained approach to accessorising is encouraged, in line with nonchalantly frolicking through a meadow, hair loosely tied with a piece of satin ribbon (just us?)

But in winter, all rules are thrown out the window for party season. Feel like colour clashing? Go forth with our blessing! No need to exercise restraint, especially when it comes to the sparkle department.

Ami Suzuki and Aya Suzuki showcasing bow hair accessories in Paris© Daniel Zuchnik
Ami Suzuki and Aya Suzuki showcasing bow hair accessories in Paris

What hair accessories are trending in 2024?

For 2024, we’ve seen romantic hair accessories in the forms of ribbons braided through plaits (tied to ballet-core), Bridgerton had us all reaching for pearls and intricately beaded barrettes and sliding them into perfectly coiffed half-up-half-down dos.

Supersize scrunchies had the Ganni girls in their clutches, while the humble claw clip saw a resurgence as the office-to-gym-and-back saviour.

10 hair accessory picks that will dazzle this party season:

Bow Selecta© Christian Vierig

Bow Selecta

Looking more enticing than a big fat Christmas present, influencer Vicky Montanari has not one, not two but eight beautiful bows in her braid.

  • Satin Bow Barrette Hair Clip

    Anthropologie

    The Details

    • Composition: 85% Polyester, 15% Iron

    Available in 6 colours, these sturdy barrettes could also be slotted onto straps to add bows to your favourite party dress' shoulders.

Pearls of Wisdom© Raimonda Kulikauskiene

Pearls of Wisdom

Copenhagen Fashion Week always has the best street style inspiration and this guest's beautiful braids punctuated with delicate pearls is no exception. 

  • Gold-plated Pearl Hair Comb

    COMPLETEDWORKS

    The Details

    • Composition: Freshwater pearls: China

    Completedworks never fail to deliver show-stopping pieces (remember when Joanna Lumley made a surprise appearance modelling at their LFW show?)

Full Stretch © Edward Berthelot

Full Stretch

Proving that even the simplest of details can have maximum impact, Christinna Kuan's stretchy headband looks brilliant paired with a red lip.

  • Super Wide Stripe Soft Headband

    Free People

    The Details

    • Composition: 5% Spandex, 95% Cotton

    Sure to be a staple you will reach for season after season, this soft stripey headband will go with everything from relaxed denim to party-worthy LBDs, trust us.

Clip Service© Christian Vierig

Clip Service

Everyone's got a stash of these clips wedged somewhere down the back of the sofa! Get digging, and get clipping (also fantastic fare for those who are growing out their fringes).

  • Metal Snap Clips 4 Pack

    Accessorize

    The Details

    • Composition: Iron 100%

    There's an echo of school uniform in these practical snap back clips, but the metallic finish and long length style means they look super grown up (but will also keep your flyaways from flapping in your face).

Boujie Bobby Pins© Valentina Frugiuele

Boujie Bobby Pins

We love this Fashion Week guest's luxurious mismatch approach to accessorising.

  • Merri Gold Star Hair Slides Pack of Two

    Oliver Bonas

    The Details

    • Composition: Glass, Metal

    Oliver Bonas' hair accessory department is a triumph, and we'll be raiding it this season for sweet slides we can mix and match in our slicked back ponytails. 

Scrunch It© Raimonda Kulikauskiene

Scrunch It

Don't neglect your scrunchie collection when dressing up this festive season. A big scrunchie wrapped around a tight bun gives maximum impact for minimum effort. 

  • Grandmama Swim Red

    Good Squish

    The Details

    • Composition: Nylon

    We love Good Squish scrunchies with our whole heart and will shout it from the rooftops. This mega red offering is perfect party season fare.

Claw Your Way© Jeremy Moeller

Claw Your Way

A plastic claw clip feels right for day, but a metallic claw clip paired with striking silver accessories is perfect for dusk til dawn. 

  • Metal Hair Clip

    Prada

    The Details

    • Enameled Metal

    Look a girl can dream, right? And this particular girl is dreaming about sweeping her hair up into an effortless chignon and securing it in place with this absolutely glorious Prada claw clip. 

Wrap Star© Valentina Frugiuele

Wrap Star

The matching scarf and dress Tamu McPherson wore to the Antonio Marras runway show? Pure heaven.

  • Malles Merveilleuses Square 90

    Louis Vuitton

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Silk

    This isn't just a scarf, it's a work of blinking art. When it's not wrapped around our heads, we'll also be wearing ours as a neckerchief or tying round the handle of our bags. Now that's versatility. 

To the Salon© Ferda Demir

To the Salon

Who knew the humble hairdressing clip could look so darn good? This Fashion Week guest, that's who. 

  • 24 Pieces Duck Bill Silver Curl Clips Alligator Hair Clips

    Amazon

    The Details

    • Composition: Plated Metal

    Proving that inspiration can come from the most unlikely places, these practical hairdressing clips (which are a lifesaver if you're a fan of a big Hollywood wave), also look amazing as a hair accessory in their own right. Who knew? 

Prize Ribbon© Christian Vierig

Prize Ribbon

Even if your ribbon isn't Chanel - tied around ponytails, buns and braids it adds a little extra oomph to your festive outfits. 

  • Silk Skinny Scarf Of Amazon Rainforest Journey

    Jessie Zhao New York

    The Details

    • Composition: Silk

    A skinny ribbon, especially one in a gorgeous print like this can take a ponytail from prosaic to positively perfect. 

