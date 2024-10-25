Statement hair accessories: 10 trends that will dazzle this party season

Gird your loins reader, for festive season is almost upon us. The latter quarter of the year goes hand in hand with indulgence, fun and for our wardrobes, a more-is-more-is-more attitude…

On the AW24 catwalks, ladylike glamour was spotted at Saint Laurent and Tory Burch with pencil skirts and slick blouses. Playful silhouettes and big textures were seen both Celine and Louis Vuitton. Practicality has been well and truly placed on the back burner.

In summer, a more restrained approach to accessorising is encouraged, in line with nonchalantly frolicking through a meadow, hair loosely tied with a piece of satin ribbon (just us?)

But in winter, all rules are thrown out the window for party season. Feel like colour clashing? Go forth with our blessing! No need to exercise restraint, especially when it comes to the sparkle department.

© Daniel Zuchnik Ami Suzuki and Aya Suzuki showcasing bow hair accessories in Paris

What hair accessories are trending in 2024?

For 2024, we’ve seen romantic hair accessories in the forms of ribbons braided through plaits (tied to ballet-core), Bridgerton had us all reaching for pearls and intricately beaded barrettes and sliding them into perfectly coiffed half-up-half-down dos.

Supersize scrunchies had the Ganni girls in their clutches, while the humble claw clip saw a resurgence as the office-to-gym-and-back saviour.

10 hair accessory picks that will dazzle this party season:

© Christian Vierig Bow Selecta Looking more enticing than a big fat Christmas present, influencer Vicky Montanari has not one, not two but eight beautiful bows in her braid.

Satin Bow Barrette Hair Clip Anthropologie The Details Composition: 85% Polyester, 15% Iron Available in 6 colours, these sturdy barrettes could also be slotted onto straps to add bows to your favourite party dress' shoulders. £18.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE



© Raimonda Kulikauskiene Pearls of Wisdom Copenhagen Fashion Week always has the best street style inspiration and this guest's beautiful braids punctuated with delicate pearls is no exception.

Gold-plated Pearl Hair Comb COMPLETEDWORKS The Details Composition: Freshwater pearls: China Completedworks never fail to deliver show-stopping pieces (remember when Joanna Lumley made a surprise appearance modelling at their LFW show?) £415.00 AT NET-A-PORTER



© Edward Berthelot Full Stretch Proving that even the simplest of details can have maximum impact, Christinna Kuan's stretchy headband looks brilliant paired with a red lip.

Super Wide Stripe Soft Headband Free People The Details Composition: 5% Spandex, 95% Cotton Sure to be a staple you will reach for season after season, this soft stripey headband will go with everything from relaxed denim to party-worthy LBDs, trust us. £12.00 AT FREE PEOPLE



© Christian Vierig Clip Service Everyone's got a stash of these clips wedged somewhere down the back of the sofa! Get digging, and get clipping (also fantastic fare for those who are growing out their fringes).

Metal Snap Clips 4 Pack Accessorize The Details Composition: Iron 100% There's an echo of school uniform in these practical snap back clips, but the metallic finish and long length style means they look super grown up (but will also keep your flyaways from flapping in your face). £3.50 AT ACCESSORIZE



© Valentina Frugiuele Boujie Bobby Pins We love this Fashion Week guest's luxurious mismatch approach to accessorising.

Merri Gold Star Hair Slides Pack of Two Oliver Bonas The Details Composition: Glass, Metal Oliver Bonas' hair accessory department is a triumph, and we'll be raiding it this season for sweet slides we can mix and match in our slicked back ponytails. £16.00 AT OLIVER BONAS



© Raimonda Kulikauskiene Scrunch It Don't neglect your scrunchie collection when dressing up this festive season. A big scrunchie wrapped around a tight bun gives maximum impact for minimum effort.

Grandmama Swim Red Good Squish The Details Composition: Nylon We love Good Squish scrunchies with our whole heart and will shout it from the rooftops. This mega red offering is perfect party season fare. £55.00 AT GOOD SQUISH



© Jeremy Moeller Claw Your Way A plastic claw clip feels right for day, but a metallic claw clip paired with striking silver accessories is perfect for dusk til dawn.

Metal Hair Clip Prada The Details Enameled Metal

Look a girl can dream, right? And this particular girl is dreaming about sweeping her hair up into an effortless chignon and securing it in place with this absolutely glorious Prada claw clip. £480.00 AT PRADA



© Valentina Frugiuele Wrap Star The matching scarf and dress Tamu McPherson wore to the Antonio Marras runway show? Pure heaven.

Malles Merveilleuses Square 90 Louis Vuitton The Details Composition: 100% Silk This isn't just a scarf, it's a work of blinking art. When it's not wrapped around our heads, we'll also be wearing ours as a neckerchief or tying round the handle of our bags. Now that's versatility. £420.00 AT LOUIS VUITTON



© Ferda Demir To the Salon Who knew the humble hairdressing clip could look so darn good? This Fashion Week guest, that's who.

24 Pieces Duck Bill Silver Curl Clips Alligator Hair Clips Amazon The Details Composition: Plated Metal Proving that inspiration can come from the most unlikely places, these practical hairdressing clips (which are a lifesaver if you're a fan of a big Hollywood wave), also look amazing as a hair accessory in their own right. Who knew? £6.39 AT AMAZON



© Christian Vierig Prize Ribbon Even if your ribbon isn't Chanel - tied around ponytails, buns and braids it adds a little extra oomph to your festive outfits.

Silk Skinny Scarf Of Amazon Rainforest Journey Jessie Zhao New York The Details Composition: Silk A skinny ribbon, especially one in a gorgeous print like this can take a ponytail from prosaic to positively perfect. £33.00 AT WOLF & BADGER



