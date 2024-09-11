Emily in Paris: Lily Collins’ best ever outfits from the Netflix show

Unless you've been living under a rock you can't have failed to notice the seismic impact that Netflix sensation Emily in Paris has had both on our telly-watching schedules and our wardrobes. Everyone's favourite heroine (played by Lily Collins) is a big fan of maximalist pieces and employs a fancy-dress approach to getting dresses. More is more is more etc...

The fourth series hit Netflix in August this year, with Part 2 landing on Thursday 12th September. Emily's love life continues to take centre stage, and she finds herself in Rome. Bellissima!

Lily Collins as Emily and Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in in series 4 of the hit show

Where does Emily in Paris get her clothes?

Emily's enviable wardrobe is the culmination of a hardworking costume team, headed up by the über talented Marilyn Fitoussi. Patricia Field worked as a costume consultant for the first two series of the show. You'll know Patricia from her work dressing one of the most fabulous fashion icons the world has ever known, Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.

© Netflix Emily and Mindy at lunch in season three

What is Emily in Paris fashion style?

Minimalists, look away, this might not be up your street. Emily in Paris' style is all about colour, pattern and shape. Often clashing, but always harmoniously. Deeply impractical, this isn't dressing for the doldrums of day-to-day life, but that's probably why we love it so much.

© Instagram / @emilyinparis No muppets were harmed in the making of this look

What brands does Emily in Paris wear?

Emily's wardrobe is like a who's-who of the most coveted labels in the world. She has been spotted sporting Carolina Herrera, Magda Butrym, Pucci, Miu Miu, Dolce & Gabbana, Missoni, Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini and Rotate. And that's only naming a few!

How to dress more like Emily in Paris?

Be brave and be bold! Yes your Dad might find it a little funny when you rock up to the family barbecue in a feathered cape, but honestly, what does he know? If you love it, that's reason enough to wear it.

© stephanie branchu The perfect LBD and sheer tights

Emily's best outfits:

Glorious Gingham A lovely nod to Audrey Hepburn's classic style, she paired this sweet gingham jacket with a midi skirt, mary-janes and a raffia Saint Laurent bag.

Caped Crusader A masterclass in mis-matched perfection. This green printed dress (from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini) and cape (Valentino) might not work on paper, but lets face it the best couples never do.

Black Tie In our heads this is exactly how we'd like to look for any sort of important meeting and if we ran into our ex-boyfriend in Tesco's. (PS. Her earrings are from Mara Paris).

Butterfly Effect Now this is the sort of bag we would reach for every single day. If only it was possible to fit a laptop in it...

Saucy Stripes Another practical ensemble! This one courtesy of incredible designer Harris Reed for Nina Ricci, who is a master at creating a fantastic hat.

Bold Bolero Emily called it, the bolero is back! Fans of teeny tiny jackets will be thrilled while pragmatists might find it all a little silly. We don't care. Her gorgeous top and shorts are from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini.

Put the Boot in Who said neon orange and metallic turquoise wouldn't work? However, our favourite accessory in this whole look is the half drunk bottle of rosé.

Tulle Rules The perfect top to wear if you want to very conspicuously shoplift croissants.

Big Bird This dress is from Magda Butrym, but the cape but the coat was made specially for the show by the costume team and dyed to match the dress perfectly. Very cool.

Beautiful Brocade Petition to bring back brooches immediately! (This particular one is from Essentiel Antwerp). And 70s ruffled shirts while we're at it.

Hit the Spot Vroom vroom! A 50s inspired dreamcoat in a petticoat and midi dress plus cat-eye sunglasses.

© stephanie branchu Check Mate If she's not mis-matching then she's matching down to the nth degree. Please see Exhibit A here, courtesy of Lisou.

Green Queen Proving that eclectic looks can look grown up and put together. (Side note - Camille's military monochrome jacket is sublime.)