Lily Collins just wore this season’s most controversial shoe

Wherever fashion goes, controversy isn’t far behind.

Divisive trends pepper the fashionscape, and Lily Collins just leaned into the conversation via a striking footwear choice.

On Monday, the Emily in Paris actress was spotted mapping the streets of Soho in New York. Pairing some all-American blue jeans in a straight-leg cut with a cropped black vest and an oversized, neatly-tailored blazer, the 35-year-old effortlessly assembled a timeless cool-girl look.

© Getty Lily was spotted is in Soho sporting the controversial shoe style

In her hand, she clasped Cartier’s ‘Leather Panthère De Cartier Top-Handle Bag,’ which featured a sleek, structured design crafted from luxurious leather, in addition to the iconic Panthère motif in subtle, embossed detail and a refined top handle.

Lily wore her glossy brunette hair down loose and fashioned into a chic, French-inspired bob, which paid homage to her beloved onscreen character from the hit show.

A porcelain complexion was married with a watermelon pink lip, culminating in a softly feminine makeup blend.

© Getty Mesh ballet flats dominated the 2024 trend cycle

However, all eyes fell to her shoes, which, although minimalist in design, still managed to pack a sartorial punch.

Lily slipped into a pair of mesh ballet flats complete with an over-arch buckle strap. Making a case for the on-trend shoe silhouette, the Netflix veteran announced that ballet pumps are very much here to stay.

© Getty The shoe style has proved controversial in the fashion sphere

Fashion followers are well aware that mesh ballet pumps dominated the 2024 trend cycle. Championed by Alexa Chung, who has been spotted in Alaïa's cult-adored fishnet Mary Jane ballet pumps, as well as Jennifer Lawrence and designer Jeanette Madsen, the style's popularity has soared to the point where it's actually a feat to get your hands on a pair.

With their breathable mesh and pared-back appearance, the shoes offer a sleek, modern aesthetic that’s as breezy as it is versatile.

While they may not be the most practical choice for autumn in London, we hope to see Lily representing the ever-popular flats while living it up on the other side of the Atlantic.