Emily in Paris season 4 part 2: The dreamy European filming locations you need to visit

Happy Emily in Paris day to all who celebrate.

Part two of season four finally launched on Netflix today - cue a slew of hyper-eccentric outfits, love triangle drama and seine-sational scenery.

Aside from wanting to own practically everything in protagonist Emily Cooper's (played by Lily Collins) wardrobe, we also watch the show dreaming about spending our days amongst the same beautiful backdrops - Camille's luxury chateau, Gabriel's cosy French bistro and classic landmarks including the Montmartre and the Eiffel Tower.

This season, the show has been filmed in some of the chicest locations in Europe, including the historic home of French painter Claude Monet, the glamorous area of Megève near Chamonix, and the tourist haven of Place de l'Estrapade - and you can visit them all.

So, spend your remaining holiday allowance wisely and embrace your inner Emily Cooper at the dreamy Emily in Paris filming locations you need to see, collated by travel website wethrift.

© Getty Megève, France "One of the most glamorous locations to feature in season four is Megève. Home to Camille’s family’s ski chalet, Megève, near Chamonix, is situated roughly five hours from Paris by train in the Alps of southeastern France."

"Regarded as one of the most exclusive destinations in the Alps, visitors can expect rustic-chic chalets, cobbled mediaeval streets, and stunning views of the iconic Mont Blanc."

© Getty Claude Monet's house - Giverny, Normandy, France "A standout location, particularly for art lovers, that appears in the second episode of season four is Claude Monet’s house and gardens." "Located in Giverny in the northern French region of Normandy, the historic home was Monet’s residence from 1888 until 1926. Restored in the 1970s, the colourful exterior and charming landscape reflect the inspiration behind many of his iconic paintings."



© Getty Place de l'Estrapade, Paris, France "In the latest season, Emily continues to reside in her charming garret apartment in Place de l’Estrapade." "The apartment is situated in Paris' historic Latin Quarter which has become a popular tourist destination, attracting fans eager to experience their own "main character" moment in this iconic setting." The area is also home to Gabriel's restaurant L'Esprit de Gigi, which in reality is named Terra Nera.