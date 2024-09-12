Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emily in Paris season 4 part 2: The dreamy European filming locations you need to visit
date 2024-09-12
An image of Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper, surrounded by images of Rome, Claude Monet's house and the Terra Nera cafe in Paris

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2: The dreamy European filming locations you need to visit

These are the 'incroyable' cities you need to visit in France and Italy à la Lily Collins' uber stylish character, Emily Cooper

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Happy Emily in Paris day to all who celebrate.

Part two of season four finally launched on Netflix today - cue a slew of hyper-eccentric outfits, love triangle drama and seine-sational scenery.

Aside from wanting to own practically everything in protagonist Emily Cooper's (played by Lily Collins) wardrobe, we also watch the show dreaming about spending our days amongst the same beautiful backdrops  - Camille's luxury chateau, Gabriel's cosy French bistro and classic landmarks including the Montmartre and the Eiffel Tower.

This season, the show has been filmed in some of the chicest locations in Europe, including the historic home of French painter Claude Monet, the glamorous area of Megève near Chamonix, and the tourist haven of Place de l'Estrapade - and you can visit them all.

So, spend your remaining holiday allowance wisely and embrace your inner Emily Cooper at the dreamy Emily in Paris filming locations you need to see, collated by travel website wethrift.

A view of megeve in the haute savoie after a fresh snow fall© Getty

Megève, France

"One of the most glamorous locations to feature in season four is Megève. Home to Camille’s family’s ski chalet, Megève, near Chamonix, is situated roughly five hours from Paris by train in the Alps of southeastern France."


"Regarded as one of the most exclusive destinations in the Alps, visitors can expect rustic-chic chalets, cobbled mediaeval streets, and stunning views of the iconic Mont Blanc."

Claude Monet's home in Giverny (Normandy, France).© Getty

Claude Monet's house - Giverny, Normandy, France

"A standout location, particularly for art lovers, that appears in the second episode of season four is Claude Monet’s house and gardens."

"Located in Giverny in the northern French region of Normandy, the historic home was Monet’s residence from 1888 until 1926. Restored in the 1970s, the colourful exterior and charming landscape reflect the inspiration behind many of his iconic paintings."


A woman wearing a red beret poses for photographs next to the restaurant "Terra Nera", one of the many iconic Paris locations to feature in the hit Netflix series "Emily in Paris", in Paris, on August 27, 2024. The large wooden doors to a understated building on Place de l'Estrapade, the bright red awning of a restaurant terrace on Rue des Fosses Saint-Jacques in Paris' 5th arrondissement (district), or the office entrance next to a an art gallery on Place Valois: Like pilgrims, fans and tourists flock to take selfies, sometimes sporting an iconinc red beret, in front of these new Paris "landmarks" made famous by the global hit Netflix streaming service series "Emily in Paris" which releases the second part of its fourth season September 12. (Photo by Olympia DE MAISMONT / AFP) (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images)© Getty

Place de l'Estrapade, Paris, France

"In the latest season, Emily continues to reside in her charming garret apartment in Place de l’Estrapade."

"The apartment is situated in Paris' historic Latin Quarter which has become a popular tourist destination, attracting fans eager to experience their own "main character" moment in this iconic setting."

The area is also home to Gabriel's restaurant L'Esprit de Gigi, which in reality is named Terra Nera.

Rome skyline at sunset with Tiber river and St. Peter's Basilica, Italy© Getty

"In part two of season four, the Italian capital takes centre stage, with the Eternal City standing as a stunning backdrop in several episodes."

"Lily Collins, the show’s leading lady, has been teasing fans on her Instagram with hints of what’s to come in the upcoming episodes. From posing in front of iconic landmarks like the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, and Bocca della Verità to enjoying a ride on a Vespa."

