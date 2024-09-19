Lily Collins' latest accessory just cemented the return of 2010s fashion

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Though it would be remiss to say the Y2K phenomenon is slowing down anytime soon, the rise of 2010s fashion has been creeping up on us in 2024 - for those of us growing up during the decade, it's evoked nostalgia and sometimes, a little bit of fashion PTSD.

Peplum has peppered red carpet events, bags with personalised names and initials have been spotted on the streets, and celebrities have been championing body-sculpting bandage dresses by industry pioneer Hervé Léger.

The latest fashionista to flaunt a 'cheugy' piece from the archives is Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins.

The American-born icon, who is the daughter of legendary musician Phil Collins, stepped out in midtown New York on Thursday, wearing a grey playsuit by Gucci featuring short-shorts, a square neckline and the brand's name subtly embossed across the chest.

© PTR/Star Max Lily wore a grey playsuit by Gucci with Louboutin knee-high boots

She paired the It-girl-approved piece with patent black stiletto boots by Louboutin, featuring the label's signature red sole, and eschewed jewellery other than a dainty diamond ring on her index finger.

The pièce de résistance was a grey scarf, also from Gucci, which cascaded down her back, forming a choker-style silhouette at the front.

© The Hapa Blonde Her choker-style necklace evoked major 2010s nostalgia

Choker necklaces were a 2010s fashion must-have, blending '90s nostalgia with the trends of the moment. Ranging from velvet and lace to metallic designs, chokers became a versatile accessory for both everyday wear and red carpet events, providing an edgy aesthetic throughout the decade.

Lily's iteration of the silhouette offers a contemporary take on the style, with a mature and sophisticated edge.

Giving 2010s trends a modern spin has been a go-to style of dressing for A-listers this year, and both Lily and Selena Gomez have schooled us in styling it for autumn.

© PTR/Star Max Her scarf put an elegant spin on the decade-defining trend

Last week Selena stepped out at the Toronto Film Festival for the Emilia Perez premiere oozing red carpet glamour in a black maxi dress from Rodarte, featuring a fitted statement corsage at the chest, spaghetti halterneck straps and a flattering scoop neckline. Offsetting the figure-sculpting silhouette was a fluid peplum accent at the hips, further creating a flattering, feminine shape.

It's official, 2010s dressing is here to stay for this season and beyond - millennials, buckle up.