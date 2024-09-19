Lily Collins' latest accessory just cemented the return of 2010s fashion

Though it would be remiss to say the Y2K phenomenon is slowing down anytime soon, the rise of 2010s fashion has been creeping up on us in 2024 - for those of us growing up during the decade, it's evoked nostalgia and sometimes, a little bit of fashion PTSD.
Peplum has peppered red carpet events, bags with personalised names and initials have been spotted on the streets, and celebrities have been championing body-sculpting bandage dresses by industry pioneer Hervé Léger.
The latest fashionista to flaunt a 'cheugy' piece from the archives is Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins.
The American-born icon, who is the daughter of legendary musician Phil Collins, stepped out in midtown New York on Thursday, wearing a grey playsuit by Gucci featuring short-shorts, a square neckline and the brand's name subtly embossed across the chest.
She paired the It-girl-approved piece with patent black stiletto boots by Louboutin, featuring the label's signature red sole, and eschewed jewellery other than a dainty diamond ring on her index finger.
The pièce de résistance was a grey scarf, also from Gucci, which cascaded down her back, forming a choker-style silhouette at the front.
Choker necklaces were a 2010s fashion must-have, blending '90s nostalgia with the trends of the moment. Ranging from velvet and lace to metallic designs, chokers became a versatile accessory for both everyday wear and red carpet events, providing an edgy aesthetic throughout the decade.
Lily's iteration of the silhouette offers a contemporary take on the style, with a mature and sophisticated edge.
Giving 2010s trends a modern spin has been a go-to style of dressing for A-listers this year, and both Lily and Selena Gomez have schooled us in styling it for autumn.
Last week Selena stepped out at the Toronto Film Festival for the Emilia Perez premiere oozing red carpet glamour in a black maxi dress from Rodarte, featuring a fitted statement corsage at the chest, spaghetti halterneck straps and a flattering scoop neckline. Offsetting the figure-sculpting silhouette was a fluid peplum accent at the hips, further creating a flattering, feminine shape.
It's official, 2010s dressing is here to stay for this season and beyond - millennials, buckle up.