Rosie Huntington-Whiteley radiates supermodel sass in mini skirt and knee-high boots

Leave it to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to put the ultimate autumn/winter party season outfit on our sartorial radar.

The supermodel and wife of actor Jason Statham has a fashion agenda that is a force to be reckoned with - slinky silhouettes, ultra-elegant pairings and refined outfits with a daring edge.

This week, she hosted an exclusive dinner at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles with some of the city's coolest It-girls to celebrate the Wardrobe NYC x RHW collaboration. Guests included Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's stylist Dani Michelle, Dree Hemmingway, Laura Harrier and Chriselle Lim.

© Instagram/@rosiehw Rosie Huntington-Whiteley hosted a dinner to celebrate her Wardrobe NYC x RHW collection

Rosie oozed laid-back glamour in a sculpted black mini-skirt, a long-sleeved bodysuit and the coolest sculptural metallic statement waist belt. She paired the look with some classic, calf-high sock boots and a silver chainmail necklace.

She shared a series of images from the event on Instagram with the caption: "An unforgettable night in LA, celebrating the launch of our collection! A huge thank you to everyone who came out to support—your presence made the night so special. Big love to Josh, Christine, and the whole @wardrobe.nyc team, and a special shoutout to @belvederevodka @justinoshea for keeping the drinks flowing all night long!"

© Instagram/@rosiehw The event was a serious It-girl affair

Whilst wearing all black is a go-to outfit formula for an ultra-chic fashion girlie, the sartorial set has been favouring the aesthetic over colour for all occasions this season, from launch parties to red carpet events.

© Instagram/@rosiehw The easiest outfit to recreate, yet so chic

Selena Gomez has consistently worn black dresses this autumn from the likes of Schiaparelli, Saint Laurent, Rodarte and Elie Saab, whilst Victoria Beckham has donned tuxedo blazers and mini dresses from her own label (naturally).

Amal Clooney also slipped into a classic little black dress featuring fine spaghetti straps, a gentle V-neckline and ephemeral layers of black chiffon for date night with George Clooney in Venice.

Rosie's latest look combined effortless glamour with supermodel sass and, as always, we are in awe.