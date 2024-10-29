Alexa Chung just revived autumn/winter's preppiest trend

Preppy dressing with a cool-girl twist is Alexa Chung's sartorial bread and butter.

The 40-year-old British fashion icon paved her way to sartorial stardom with her It-Brit aesthetic in the early 2000s, including Barbour jackets, Hunter Wellington boots, Breton tees and ballet flats. And her fashion agenda very rarely, if ever, strays from her signature style.

Another quintessential concrete piece of country girl dressing is the classic Fair Isle. Today Alexa shared the coolest knitted piece on her Instagram story, meaning that the autumn/winter season has officially begun.

© Instagram/@alexachung Alexa wore a Fair Isle knit by Molly Goddard

She shared an image on her 'Stories' with her 6.3m followers, wearing a Fair Isle Vest by British designer Molly Goddard - the Central Saint Martins graduate's eponymous label that has been a consistent name during London Fashion Weeks over recent years.

Whilst you may not know what Fair Isle is, you'll certainly have seen the knitting designs in your grandparents' wardrobe, due to its distinctive festive pattern which is instantly identifiable.

Fair Isle is a small island in the Shetland Islands that is famous for its traditional knitting technique that involves working with only two colours on each round.

It became globally popular in the early 20th century, known for its distinctive stranded colourwork patterns and intricate geometric designs. Some credit the Prince of Wales (later Edward VIII) for its integration into British fashion, after he wore Fair Isle sweaters in the 1920s.

© Dave Benett Alexa schooled us in styling Fair Isles for a night out

Though a classic style, it has previously been considered 'dated' - unsurprising considering my grandad has had his jumper since the Seventies. But, like every good, historically rich trend, the style has come back around over recent years, cementing its place in the wardrobes of classic dressers as a go-to for all occasions.

Proving that the style can be worn for more than a walk with the family on Christmas Day, last year Alexa wore a neutral-hued sweater to a cocktail party in London, paired with a leather jacket, white jeans and black loafers.