Alexa Chung hits the runway for Miu Miu in a cut-out bodysuit and leg warmers
Alexa Chung attends The Platinum Card by American Express x Vogue Supper Club at Toklas on August 20, 2024 in London, England. The event celebrates The Platinum Card which includes benefits at one of the art world's favourite restaurants© Dave Benett

The British model made a statement on the Italian label's SS25 PFW catwalk yesterday

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Hot off of the heels of her New York Fashion Week runway debut at Tory Burch, Alexa Chung is strutting her stuff once again, this time in the French capital.

To close Paris Fashion Week's SS25 season Miu Miu presented an awe-inspiring collection (no surprises there) with the British-born muse leading the pack. 

Alexa Chung walks the runway during the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2024 in Paris, France© Estrop
Alexa's Miu Miu look is perfect for the autumnal season ahead

Dressed in a head-to-toe Miu Miu look Alexa sported a sleek oversized blazer, pleated midi skirt and cutout bodysuit combo, a look which has gone straight to the top of fashion lover's autumn-style mood boards around the globe. 

Alexa Chung shares a BTS snap of her Miu Miu SS25 look© Instagram/@alexachung
Alexa shared a BTS snap of her look

Never one to skimp on the details, Miuccia Prada, Miu Miu’s founder and creative director completes Alexa’s runway look with a set of knee-high woollen leg warmers, a pair of gold-toned pointed-toe pumps, a chunky black leather belt and a Y2K-approved gold metal looped belt which was worn alongside the leather option.

View post on Instagram
 

In an Instagram video shared to her 6.3m followers, Alexa thanked Muiccia for the opportunity, saying: "Thank you Mrs Prada for inviting me to walk for @miumiu — your clothes/brain/style are my absolute favourite so this was an utter dream come true."

Famous friends and fans were quick to comment on Alexa’s runway look, one saying: "the perfect show for you to walk" while multiple others left a slew of fire emojis and love hearts. 

Alexa was in good company for the occasion, joined by fellow fashionable faces including Cara Delevigne, Hilary Swank, Willem Dafoe and Ameilia Gray - all of which are major muses for Muccia and her label. 

Alexa Chung walks the Miu Miu SS25 show during PFW© Instagram/alexachung
The makeup for the show was subtle and elegant

At 40-years-old Alexa still reigns supreme in the fashion sphere, oozing opulent elegance at star-studded events, concocting cosy-chic knitwear looks on her Instagram and overall being a style inspiration for the coolest of cool girls. 

If you see me wearing leg warmers and heels in the not-so-distant future, just know it was all Alexa’s doing…

