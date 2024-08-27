Alexa Chung's cool-girl pearl Simone Rocha Crocs are actually iconic

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Donning attention-grabbing footwear is not a sartorial styling hack for the faint-hearted. But for Alexa Chung? A pair of quirky shoes is her bread and butter.

The British model, presenter and all-around It-girl takes her shoe game very seriously, always opting for footwear that is always bang on trend yet completely controversial in the fashion realm, and once again she's donned a pair of Crocs that we were completely not expecting.

Alexa shared an image that oozed British Bank Holiday vibes, standing next to the ocean wearing white straight-leg jeans, a muted-toned cashmere jumper from Suzie Kondi, and the pièce de résistance - a pair of black Crocs complete with various-sized pearls and crystal charms.

© Instagram /@alexachung Alexa wore the coolest Simone Rocha Crocs

MORE: Alexa Chung just confirmed this controversial shoe trend is back for Summer 2024

READ: Alexa Chung just shared a Noughties throwback photo featuring utterly iconic Chanel look

"Crocs have come a long way from their early days as a fashion faux pas, the brand has since collaborated with some of the world's most prestigious brands, including Balenciaga and recently McDonalds.," explains H! Fashion's Editor Natalie Salmon. And of course, Alexa jumped on the trend as soon as got a whiff of their return to sartorial agendas.

© Simone Rocha Simone Rocha x Crocs

Last year, she donned a pair of pale pink Crocs complete with an avocado, a red wine glass, a microphone, the Eiffel Tower, a pink heart with "Harry Styles" inscribed, an "I Love New York" symbol, a pint of beer ), Jack Daniels whiskey, and a guitar adorned the footwear. The eclectic combo told us everything we need to know about her personal preferences and suffice it to say, we are desperate to be her friend.

'Ugly' shoes dominated fashion agendas in 2023, from Jonathan Anderson's frog-inspired mules, to Nicola Peltz's fluffy Gucci wedges and Naomi Campbell's Loewe balloon shoes, and Alexa's latest look is case in point that they're here to stay for 2024.

Her surprisingly chic Crocs pair are enough to convince even the most anti-ugly shoe stans that a pair of Simone Rochas are a cool-girl wardrobe must-have.

