Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lila Moss wears hotel slippers out and about in NYC and it's surprisingly chic
Subscribe
Lila Moss wears hotel slippers out and about in NYC and it's surprisingly chic
Lila Moss attends the WSJ. Magazine 2024 Innovator Awards on October 29, 2024 in New York City© Dimitrios Kambouris

Lila Moss coins 'hotel slippers' autumn's hottest footwear trend

Kate Moss' daughter swapped out her heels for comfortable flats after a night out in NYC 

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

When you’re the daughter of one of the world's most famed supermodels, pulling off any fashion statement with ease is in your DNA - even if said statement is a pair of hotel slippers.

Keeping things real on her Instagram over the weekend, Lila Moss shared a series of snaps to her 770k followers, posing in a dreamy above-the-ankle going-out ensemble and a set of comfortable cosy kicks. 

Lila Moss poses in a leopard print jacket, a black maxi dress and a set of hotel slippers on her Instagram © @lilamoss
The 22-year-old is just like us when it comes to post-party dressing

Captioning the carousel post “Hotel slippers to the rescue” Kate Moss’ model daughter showed off how she would style a cosy It-Girl-approved evening outfit, pairing a fluffy leopard print coat with a black maxi dress and a chain-strapped shoulder bag. 

Lila Moss poses in a leopard print jacket, a black maxi dress and a set of hotel slippers on her Instagram © @lilamoss
Lila looked just like her mother Kate in the snaps shared

She wore the cool-girl look for a night out in NYC with her model bestie Stella Jones and enlisted her go-to make-up artist Laura Polko to give her a subtle date-night glam look consisting of a glowy face-base and a lick of pink-hued lipgloss.

With party season well and truly underway, fashion lovers will understand exactly why Lila’s post-soirée footwear switch-up is so iconic (if we could all have a moment of silence for our little toes and arches ahead of both the December month.) 

If you’re already planning your multitude of going-out ensembles, might we suggest opting for something sleek, chic and comfortable to ensure you’re not the one Ubering home early? Kitten-heeled boots are currently having a major moment, H! Fashion’s Style Writer Chloe Gallacher describes the wearable silhouette as a "wardrobe essential." "Typically measuring around two inches, the low-heel silhouette offers plenty of support without crippling my feet by the end of the night. The style at the moment is generally found with a pointed or square toe, one of my all-time favourite finishes on a boot.” 

If boots aren’t your thing, there’s also a plethora of ballet flats out there which pack a party-perfect punch. Luckily for you, H! Fashion’s Fashion and Lifestyle writer Lauren Ramsay has rounded up the 16 very best options which are both dazzling and comfortable. 

You're welcome.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More