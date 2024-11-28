Suki Waterhouse's patchwork jeans are a hippie statement

Suki Waterhouse’s style is a masterclass in effortless chaos. Think vintage-flea-market-meets-glamorous-afterparty.

The singer regularly pairs romantic, floaty dresses with lived-in leather jackets, making it look like she just stumbled out of a Parisian poetry reading. Her Stevie Nicks-inspired style has been burned in the brains of fashion followers across the globe, leaving us with much to visually unpack.

On Wednesday, the new mother-of-one took to social media to showcase her latest outfit offering. Throwing together a myriad of references in a singular look, Suki styled out a pair of low-rise blue patchwork jeans peppered with floral detailing, a cobalt blue-red baseball jersey and a cropped black fluffy jacket with hooded detailing.

© @sukiwaterhouse Suki was a Sixties dream in patchwork

Her choice of trousers delighted nostalgic dressers. The model nailed the Sixties bohemian aesthetic, with her denim slacks displaying sweet orchid, pansy and leaf motifs.

She wore her blonde shag ‘do down loose as she posed for the selfie, while opting for a soft makeup blend complete with a touch of blush and a lick of sleek eyeliner.

© Getty The model often references the 60s and 70s

Patchwork has existed as a stylish form of mending since the beginning of the 20th century, yet we have the colourful dawn of flower power to thank for its popularity.

By the 1960s and 70s, patchwork denim evolved into a symbol of counterculture and individuality, embraced by hippies as a rejection of hyper-commercial mass production. The DIY aesthetic gained traction again in the 1990s, aligning with grunge’s deconstructed ethos.

Today, patchwork offers a fun, sustainable method of dressing. Considering the ongoing obsession with recycling, mending and upcycling, patchwork denim is music to ethical dressers’ ears.

Brands including Chanel, Chloé, Marine Serre and Marni have all created luxury patchwork pieces while cool-girl labels like Fanfare Label, E.L.V Denim, Rave Review, Masha Popova and Ahluwalia have designed with patchwork in mind.

As always, Suki is staying on top of the trend cycle. One pair of must-see jeans at a time.