Emily Ratajkowski schools us in how to wear white knee-high boots

Emily Ratajkowski wants everyone to know that she was a fan of knee-high white boots way before they entered into the zeitgeist.

In a throwback picture re-shared to her Instagram story on Tuesday night, the triple threat model, mother and muse reminded fans just how stylish she really is while simultaneously influencing us to get a pair of our own.

© @emrata Consider us influenced

The original photo, which she shared captionless, hails back to last summer when she was snapped wandering the streets of New York's West Village in a cut-out pinstripe mini dress and Dior Saddle bag slung over her shoulder.

To elevate the ensemble she styled her cool-girl mini with a pair of sleek black sunglasses and of course, her beloved white kitten heeled knee-high boots.

If you’re a fan of EmRata and her overly envious wardrobe, you’ll know that this isn’t the first or last time she’s styled the bold boot choice.

© Gotham Emily has proved on more than one occasion just how easy white boots are to style

Each and every year she seems to dig out her go-to go-go boots. She was first spotted in the style back in 2021 while en route to a dinner party, pairing them with a vibrant neon green and brown herringbone blazer dress.

Fast forward to 2024 and the fashion favourite accompanied her to New York Fashion Week, pairing the white options with a leather Proenza Schouler midi skirt, a black tank and a statement red handbag.

© @dualipa Dua wore her heeled boots to perform onstage © Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Sydney opted for a head-to-toe all-white look

White boots on the whole can admittedly seem rather daunting, however, Emily isn’t the only famed face who's a fan of the ivory-toned wardrobe essential. Both It-Brit Dua Lipa and Sydney Sweeney have been seen rocking different variations over the past few months. Dua styled her heeled pair with fishnet tights and a set of micro mini leather hotpants while Sydney leaned into the cowgirl core aesthetic for a day out in Los Angeles.

One It-girls a dot, two's a line and three's a trend.