Emily Ratajkowski just matched her knit to her Puma Sparco Speedcat trainers

When it comes to projecting particular footwear styles into the zeitgeist, Emily Ratajkowski reigns supreme.

Taking a brief hiatus from wearing her beloved thigh-high Gimaguas leather boots on repeat, Emily swapped out her go-to autumn footwear for a set of the fashion world's most trending trainers.

Sharing a series of wholesome autumn snaps to her Instagram feed on Monday night, the model, mother and author showed fans exactly how to style the now-popular Puma Sparco Speedcat shoe silhouette.

© @emrata Emily's cosy knit is perfect for the festive season

Keeping things cosy and classic for a holiday away with her three-year-old-son Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she shares with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily wore a grey and red striped knit with a set of navy blue pinstripe suit trousers.

© @emrata Emily is known in the fashion sphere for her impeccable street style ensembles

To tie the whole look together and give things a festive-approved flair, she paired she added her red version of the trending trainer.

Let’s not get things twisted, the High and Low with Em Rata podcast host isn’t jumping on the bandwagon late, in fact, she’s one of the main reasons the style has risen to stardom.

© Raymond Hall The model has had the style in rotation for over a year © Raymond Hall If you love something, buy it in every colour

She was first seen sporting the racy silhouette back in December of last year while out and about wandering the New York City streets. She has since been spotted on more occasions than we can count in both beige and black versions.

Now, the likes of Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lawrence and every cool girl under the sun has invited them into shoe wardrobe, making them one of the hottest trainer options to date, trumping the Adidas Samba and Gazelle.

The style gained so much popularity throughout the year that it was even crowned second place in The Lyst Index’s recent quarterly report. The style, which was first introduced in 1999 in a fireproof version for Formula One drivers, also fuelled the demand for retro trainer silhouettes, with statistics spiking by 523% in August.

If you’re on the hunt for a comfortable chic style to give this Christmas, let the Puma Sparco Speedcat in any hue be your foolproof gift of choice.