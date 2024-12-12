Nicola Peltz Beckham's pyjamas and diamanté sunglasses combo is a major mood

We had a sneaky suspicion that Nicola Peltz Beckham’s off-duty wardrobe would be just as stylish as her on-duty repertoire, and we can now confirm we were right.

The actress, film director and fashion muse showed off her peak-chic matching loungewear set in an Instagram story, and fans of both her and her enviable wardrobe couldn’t be more thrilled considering it’s actually affordable.

Nicola took to her Instagram story to show off her chic loungewear, styling the matching co-ord with a set of Y2K diamanté adorned sunglasses - let's not forget who Nicola’s 90s icon-slash-mother-in-law is...

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola's lounge wear set is peak-chic

The 29-year-old styled ‘The Crop Cardi’ in black by London-based It-girl brand Cou Cou Intimates with a set of matching trousers - which appear to be Cou Cou’s ‘The Pant.' A stylish pairing indeed.

Both the crop and trousers are made from the softest organic cotton pointelle, with the top currently retailing on the brand's website for £80 and the trousers at the price point of £108. (As someone who has the same top as Nicola’s in the white colourway, I can confirm it is worth every penny.)

To accessorise her at-home look, the Lola actress and best friend of Selena Gomez added a pair of vintage Chanel sunglasses, adorned with the brand's iconic double ‘C’ motifs in dainty diamantés.

Cou Cou Intimates is quickly becoming a favourite amongst those most notable. Previously seen sported on multiple occasions by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter and Adwoah Aboah.

Nicola’s lounging post comes just days after she was spotted in Abu Dhabi with her husband Brooklyn. The loved-up couple soaked in everything the United Arab Emirates capital had to offer, including riding camels, watching Formula One and soaking up the sunshine.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola and Brooklyn are couple goals

The stylish mogul of course brought her fashion A-game to all of the aforementioned activities. Effortlessly nailing the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix dress code, Nicola styled a racy red leather zip-up biker jacket with a set of black trousers and a set of sleek wrap-around sunnies.

If the saying “get a girl who can do both” was a person, we’d put our money on Nicola.