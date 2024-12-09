Nicola Peltz Beckham’s archival Chanel jacket is totally Clueless-coded

Nicola Peltz Beckham has the fashion world at her fingertips. From Valentino pumps to Hermès Birkins (worn for even the most casual of occasions such as popping to the shops), the actress has accumulated quite the collection.

Slipping yet another statement (not to mention highly valuable) piece into her colourful array, the Lola actress debuted a not-so-new look via her social media - whipping up a fashion frenzy with a single post.

Nicola sported a mint green tweed jacket hailing from Chanel’s spring/summer 1994 collection by Karl Lagerfeld. The thirteenth look in the collection originally modelled by Janine Giddings, the piece was sourced from luxury designer vintage clothing store EL CYCÈR, whose clientele include Jennifer Aniston and Millie Bobby Brown.

The heiress championed mint in the archival Chanel piece

The heiress’ archival Chanel attire was complemented by a bouncing blowdry that cascading down her back, in addition to a glowing makeup blend complete with a heavy dusting of rose pink blush and a feline winged eyeliner flick. A glossy pink lip added a touch of babydoll glam to her look of the day.

Nicola has a well-established relationship with Chanel, both as a fashion muse and as a loyal customer. Having worn the brand on several occasions, the star is a self-certified Chanel stan - a role that perfectly leans into her Palm Beach princess aesthetic.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Brooklyn Beckham's wife debuted a deeply blushed beauty blend

For example, Nicola sported Chanel highlighter on her wedding day, was pictured in pieces by the brand for a luxurious Puglia getaway and oozed off-duty cool in a white Chanel sweatsuit back in November 2023. Safe to say, she’s a fan.

Amidst her fashionable social media sprees, Nicola has been soaking up the sun in the United Arab Emirates' capital of Abu Dhabi. So far their itinerary hasn’t disappointed - featuring highlights such as camel rides in the desert and attending the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024.

Nicola’s holiday packing didn’t disappoint - with the actress bravely sporting a black Bottega Veneta handbag and a pair of killer chunky heeled boots for her camel ride alongside husband Brooklyn Beckham over the weekend.

Desert-chic meets designer - we think Nicola is onto something…