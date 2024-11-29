How Sofia Richie, Nicola Peltz Beckham and the fashion set celebrated Thanksgiving in style

As far as national holidays (for the US and Canada) go, Thanksgiving is most definitely one of the most fashion-forward, as it essentially kicks off the festive season for the next month.
Like every year, families and friends joined together to celebrate, eat turkey, cheers champagne glasses and give thanks for the year that was.
You may also like
As expected, the fashion set went all out outfit-wise to mark the occasion while simultaneously giving us a much-needed belt of inspiration for ourselves.
Without further ado, here are all the outfits we’re giving thanks for this holiday season…
Nicola Peltz Beckham
Opting for a fitted pinstripe strapless corset, Nicola joined her husband Brooklyn to celebrate the holiday in style.
Sofia Richie Grainge
New mom Sofia kept her Thanksgiving ensemble seriously chic. Styling a matching taupe-toned knitted jumper and maxi skirt together and accessorising with a set of metallic silver and black pointed-toe pumps and a pair of striking gold drop-down earrings.
Elsa Hosk
The Swedish model opted for opulent elegance to spend time with her family this year. Taking her plunging neckline 'Natasha Ruched Dress' from her new Helsa collection, the former Victoria's Secret Model looked like a festive dream.
Selena Gomez
Sharing a loved-up snap of her and her music producer boyfriend Benny Blanco cuddling, Selena kept her Thanksgiving ‘fit as cosy as can be, wearing a snuggle white off-the-shoulder jumper.
Jennifer Lopez
Swapping out her thigh-high boots and micro mini skirt for a floral-embellished knitted jumper and a set of blue jeans, JLo oozed cool-mom energy in the best way possible.
AnnaSophia Robb
The Soul Surfer actress channelled her inner peak-chic French girl in a black mini-skirt, sheer tights and velvet bow adorned gold fringed blouse.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more