Sofia Richie, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Jennifer Lopez: how the fashion set celebrated Thanksgiving 2024
Sofia Richie poses in a knitted brown twin set © @sofiagrainge

How Sofia Richie, Nicola Peltz Beckham and the fashion set celebrated Thanksgiving in style

From Selena Gomez to Jennifer Lopez, the A-list served up some seriously stylish looks to give thanks this year

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
7 minutes ago
As far as national holidays (for the US and Canada) go, Thanksgiving is most definitely one of the most fashion-forward, as it essentially kicks off the festive season for the next month. 

Like every year, families and friends joined together to celebrate, eat turkey, cheers champagne glasses and give thanks for the year that was.

As expected, the fashion set went all out outfit-wise to mark the occasion while simultaneously giving us a much-needed belt of inspiration for ourselves. 

Without further ado, here are all the outfits we’re giving thanks for this holiday season…

Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham pose in front of a Christmas tree© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Nicola Peltz Beckham

Opting for a fitted pinstripe strapless corset, Nicola joined her husband Brooklyn to celebrate the holiday in style.

Sofia Richie poses in a knitted brown twin set © @sofiagrainge

Sofia Richie Grainge

New mom Sofia kept her Thanksgiving ensemble seriously chic. Styling a matching taupe-toned knitted jumper and maxi skirt together and accessorising with a set of metallic silver and black pointed-toe pumps and a pair of striking gold drop-down earrings.

Elsa Hosk poses in a green cut-out dress© @hoskelsa

Elsa Hosk

The Swedish model opted for opulent elegance to spend time with her family this year. Taking her plunging neckline 'Natasha Ruched Dress' from her new Helsa collection, the former Victoria's Secret Model looked like a festive dream.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share a thanksgiving hug© @selenagomez

Selena Gomez

Sharing a loved-up snap of her and her music producer boyfriend Benny Blanco cuddling, Selena kept her Thanksgiving ‘fit as cosy as can be, wearing a snuggle white off-the-shoulder jumper.

Jennifer Lopez poses with a turkey in a floral knit jumper© @jlo

Jennifer Lopez

Swapping out her thigh-high boots and micro mini skirt for a floral-embellished knitted jumper and a set of blue jeans, JLo oozed cool-mom energy in the best way possible.

AnnaSophia Robb shares a mirror selfie in a black skirt, tights and bow blouse© @annasophiarobb

AnnaSophia Robb

The Soul Surfer actress channelled her inner peak-chic French girl in a black mini-skirt, sheer tights and velvet bow adorned gold fringed blouse.

