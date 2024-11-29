How Sofia Richie, Nicola Peltz Beckham and the fashion set celebrated Thanksgiving in style

As far as national holidays (for the US and Canada) go, Thanksgiving is most definitely one of the most fashion-forward, as it essentially kicks off the festive season for the next month.

Like every year, families and friends joined together to celebrate, eat turkey, cheers champagne glasses and give thanks for the year that was.

As expected, the fashion set went all out outfit-wise to mark the occasion while simultaneously giving us a much-needed belt of inspiration for ourselves.

Without further ado, here are all the outfits we’re giving thanks for this holiday season…

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola Peltz Beckham Opting for a fitted pinstripe strapless corset, Nicola joined her husband Brooklyn to celebrate the holiday in style.



© @sofiagrainge Sofia Richie Grainge New mom Sofia kept her Thanksgiving ensemble seriously chic. Styling a matching taupe-toned knitted jumper and maxi skirt together and accessorising with a set of metallic silver and black pointed-toe pumps and a pair of striking gold drop-down earrings.



© @hoskelsa Elsa Hosk The Swedish model opted for opulent elegance to spend time with her family this year. Taking her plunging neckline 'Natasha Ruched Dress' from her new Helsa collection, the former Victoria's Secret Model looked like a festive dream.



© @selenagomez Selena Gomez Sharing a loved-up snap of her and her music producer boyfriend Benny Blanco cuddling, Selena kept her Thanksgiving ‘fit as cosy as can be, wearing a snuggle white off-the-shoulder jumper.



© @jlo Jennifer Lopez Swapping out her thigh-high boots and micro mini skirt for a floral-embellished knitted jumper and a set of blue jeans, JLo oozed cool-mom energy in the best way possible.

