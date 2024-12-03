Skip to main contentSkip to footer
All of Maya Jama's Fashion Awards 2024 outfit changes you might have missed
Hosts Maya Jama and Kojey Radical on stage during The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFC)© Jeff Spicer

The style icon presented the From channelling Charli XCX to vintage Christian Dior, she presented the event in iconic style

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Royal Albert Hall brought a night of sartorial splendour on Monday, as the biggest names in fashion and culture stepped out for the 2024 Fashion Awards

From Rita Ora's mullet debut to Rihanna in a showstopping blue hat to witness her partner A$AP Rocky win the cultural innovator award, the red carpet was alight with high octane glamour and dramatic beauty.

Among those on the star-studded guest list was It-Brit Maya Jama, who hosted the evening alongside musician Kojey Radical. 

Outfit changes for the presenters of events as such have almost become a pre-requisite, and Maya stunned in not one, but three jaw-dropping dresses. 

The 30-year-old style icon stepped onto stage in a sage green satin maxi dress by British designer Connor Ives, featuring a halter neckline, a vibrant floral design and a crocheted hem.

Maya Jama attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)© Neil Mockford
Maya opened the 2024 Fashion Awards in Connor Ives

She then changed into the coolest corseted Marni mini dress created with hand-painted duchesse satin, featuring a low V-neckline and structured balloon skirt. 

The showstopping mini from the label's AW24 collection is the same £7000 dress that Brat queen Charli XCX wore to the Met Gala 2024 after-party. 

Maya Jama poses backstage at The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 2, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett
Maya looked magical in Marni

Charli XCX is seen arriving at the Met Gala after party on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)© MEGA
Charli XCX wore the same dress to the 2024 Met Gala after party

Last but certainly not least, Maya stepped into a form-fitting vintage maxi skirt from Christian Dior's 2003 autumn/winter collection by John Galliano. She paired the floral embellished mermaid-shaped piece with an understated strapless black top, letting her stellar skirt do all the talking. 

Hosts Maya Jama and Kojey Radical on stage during The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFC)© John Phillips
She then changed into a vintage Christian Dior skirt

What is the Fashion Awards?

The annual fashion awards event (previously called the British Fashion Awards) is hosted by the British Fashion Council in London on the first month of December every year. The charity night sees famous faces from across the global come together for "a celebration of creative talent and emerging faces in the industry, the event honours designers, brands, and individuals shaping the future of fashion, both in the UK and globally," explains H! Fashion's Tania Leslau. 

