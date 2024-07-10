Daisy Edgar-Jones: 10 most iconic fashion moments

Back in 2020 the world quickly came to know the name Daisy Edgar-Jones after she played the part of Marianne, alongside Paul Mescal as Connell in the teleplay of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, Normal People.

Two years after her Normal People debut, Daisy secured herself a breakout role, playing the leading lady in Where the Crawdads Sing, a mystery thriller which in my humble opinion is a must-watch.

Now, four years on from her career-defining part in the aforementioned teleplay, Daisy Edgar-Jones has not just proved herself as a talented, multifaceted actress, but also a style icon in her own right.

From her recent chocolate-hued red carpet gown to her effortlessly elegant white linen dress at this year's Chelsea Flower Show and her ultra sheer afterparty ensemble, we analyse her most iconic fashion moments thus far.

1/ 10 © Getty London photocall for Twisters, 2024 On official promotional business in her hometown of London, Daisy kept her red carpet look effortlessly elegant while also dressing for the not-so-summery summer weather. Pairing sheer tights with patent pumps and a sheer navy blue dress.

2/ 10 © Getty Twisters European Premiere, 2024 Stepping out just days ago to attend the European Premiere of her newest silverscreen flick Twisters, Daisy chose a tonal masterpiece from Vivienne Westwood.

3/ 10 © Getty Bafta Film Awards, 2024 Earlier this year Daisy made a bold statement in a plunging neckline gown, complete with a mini skirt underlay which also featured a set of pockets, a necessity I know every fashion-girly would appreciate.

4/ 10 © Getty Chelsea Flower Show, 2024 Even when not dressed to the nines at a fancy affair, Daisy proved she can nail off-duty glam. On this occasion, she chose to sport a dainty white summer dress to attend the 2024 Chelsea Flower Show.

5/ 10 © Getty Met Gala, 2023 For last year's Met Gala, the actress chose a black, tailored twin set with intricate diamante bow motifs and a chest piece cut out from Gucci.

6/ 10 © Getty Vogue World: London, 2023 Proving her love for bows on the world stage once again, Daisy donned a bold-toned, sheer red gown with a baby blue bow accent, also from Gucci.

7/ 10 © Getty Oscar Afterparty, 2023 Dressing to impress at the 2023 Oscar's Afterparty, Daisy chose an elegant yet edgy, crystal-encrusted sheer dress for the evening.

8/ 10 © Getty Der Gesang der Flusskrebse Red Carpet Screening, 2022 Proving pants can be red carpet appropriate, Daisy rocked a patterned, feather-fringed twinset to attend a screening in Berlin, Germany.

9/ 10 © Getty Oscar Afterparty, 2022 Daisy called on Versace for her 2022 Oscars Afterparty look. Choosing a pink and green, corsetted tweed midi dress, Daisy proved that fashion should always be fun.