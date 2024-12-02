5 Best dressed celebrities in December 2024: Iris law, Lily Collins, more

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best dressed celebrities in December 2024: Iris law, Lily Collins, more
Digital Cover celebrity-style

When fashion collides with the festive season

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
The festive season never fails to deliver a platter of sartorial splendour from the best-dressed stars. 

While November saw Cynthia Ervio and Ariana Grande go totally method with their witch-inspired wardrobe for the press tour of Wicked, this month is set to bring inimitable style at the Fashion Awards, red carpet glamour and star-studded parties to toast the festivities. 

Latex, leather, vinyl and velour galore, we've seen a cocktail of head-turning looks from the style set this season. 

Keep scrolling to see which celebrities served in the style stakes this month…

Iris Law attends the Perfect X Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Christmas party at Dorchester Hotel on December 1, 2024 in London, England.© Dave Benett

Iris Law

Model Iris Law, daughter of Jude Law, captivated in a sheer khaki-hued gown to attend the British Vogue Forces for Change 2024 event at Soho Mews in London. Iris' platinum blonde pixie cut added dimension to her fluid gown, which she paired with chunky Gladiator-inspired jewellery.

Leomie Anderson attends a party to celebrate British Vogue Forces for Change 2024 at Soho Mews House on December 1, 2024 in London, England.© Dave Benett

Leomie Anderson

Leomie Anderson schooled us all in monochrome dressing, looking effortlessly chic in a backless, cut-out column dress with strappy details to attend the British Vogue Forces for Change 2024 event at Soho Mews.

Vanessa Williams attends the official party for "The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical" World Premiere at The British Museum on December 01, 2024 in London, England. © Neil Mockford

Vanessa Williams

American actress Vanessa Williams commanded attention in a sheer, corseted gown with a draped, caped detailing at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.

Lily Collins attends "The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical" World Premiere at the Dominion Theatre on December 01, 2024 in London, England. © Getty

Lily Collins

Kicking off the month, Lily Collins glittered in gold at the premiere of Sir Elton John’s The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical, which was held at London’s Dominion Theatre. The Emily in Paris actress dazzled in a corseted Vivienne Westwood gown styled with her chic Parisian bob. Sparkles… for Christmas? Groundbreaking.

Anna Wintour attends "The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical" World Premiere © Jeff Spicer

Anna Wintour

Who would be the most iconic guest to attend the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical, you ask? Anna Wintour, no less. 

Despite Lauren Weisberger, author of the bestselling novel denying her icy lead character Miranda Priestly was based on the fashion mogul, it is widely considered that Anna's character and career served as an inspiration. 

Anna wore an emerald green duster coat and her signature black sunglasses to attend the premiere, pairing her look with a navy maxi dress and glittering jewels. 

