5 Best dressed celebrities in December 2024: Iris law, Lily Collins, more

The festive season never fails to deliver a platter of sartorial splendour from the best-dressed stars.
While November saw Cynthia Ervio and Ariana Grande go totally method with their witch-inspired wardrobe for the press tour of Wicked, this month is set to bring inimitable style at the Fashion Awards, red carpet glamour and star-studded parties to toast the festivities.
Latex, leather, vinyl and velour galore, we've seen a cocktail of head-turning looks from the style set this season.
Keep scrolling to see which celebrities served in the style stakes this month…
Iris Law
Model Iris Law, daughter of Jude Law, captivated in a sheer khaki-hued gown to attend the British Vogue Forces for Change 2024 event at Soho Mews in London. Iris' platinum blonde pixie cut added dimension to her fluid gown, which she paired with chunky Gladiator-inspired jewellery.
Leomie Anderson
Leomie Anderson schooled us all in monochrome dressing, looking effortlessly chic in a backless, cut-out column dress with strappy details to attend the British Vogue Forces for Change 2024 event at Soho Mews.
Vanessa Williams
American actress Vanessa Williams commanded attention in a sheer, corseted gown with a draped, caped detailing at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.
Lily Collins
Kicking off the month, Lily Collins glittered in gold at the premiere of Sir Elton John’s The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical, which was held at London’s Dominion Theatre. The Emily in Paris actress dazzled in a corseted Vivienne Westwood gown styled with her chic Parisian bob. Sparkles… for Christmas? Groundbreaking.
Anna Wintour
Who would be the most iconic guest to attend the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical, you ask? Anna Wintour, no less.
Despite Lauren Weisberger, author of the bestselling novel denying her icy lead character Miranda Priestly was based on the fashion mogul, it is widely considered that Anna's character and career served as an inspiration.
Anna wore an emerald green duster coat and her signature black sunglasses to attend the premiere, pairing her look with a navy maxi dress and glittering jewels.
