5 Best dressed celebrities in December 2024: Iris law, Lily Collins, more

The festive season never fails to deliver a platter of sartorial splendour from the best-dressed stars.

While November saw Cynthia Ervio and Ariana Grande go totally method with their witch-inspired wardrobe for the press tour of Wicked, this month is set to bring inimitable style at the Fashion Awards, red carpet glamour and star-studded parties to toast the festivities.

Latex, leather, vinyl and velour galore, we've seen a cocktail of head-turning looks from the style set this season.

Keep scrolling to see which celebrities served in the style stakes this month…

© Dave Benett Iris Law Model Iris Law, daughter of Jude Law, captivated in a sheer khaki-hued gown to attend the British Vogue Forces for Change 2024 event at Soho Mews in London. Iris' platinum blonde pixie cut added dimension to her fluid gown, which she paired with chunky Gladiator-inspired jewellery.



© Dave Benett Leomie Anderson Leomie Anderson schooled us all in monochrome dressing, looking effortlessly chic in a backless, cut-out column dress with strappy details to attend the British Vogue Forces for Change 2024 event at Soho Mews.



© Neil Mockford Vanessa Williams American actress Vanessa Williams commanded attention in a sheer, corseted gown with a draped, caped detailing at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.



© Getty Lily Collins Kicking off the month, Lily Collins glittered in gold at the premiere of Sir Elton John’s The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical, which was held at London’s Dominion Theatre. The Emily in Paris actress dazzled in a corseted Vivienne Westwood gown styled with her chic Parisian bob. Sparkles… for Christmas? Groundbreaking.

