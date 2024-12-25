Alizee Thevenet perfected 'French girl style' at Princess Kate's Christmas carol service with this key accessory

Alizée Thévenet brought her quintessential brand of cool-girl elegance to Westminster Abbey during the Princess of Wales' annual Christmas carol service, proving once again why French style continues to inspire wardrobes worldwide.

Channeling festive sophistication, Alizée opted for a tailored navy velvet suit featuring a waist-defining blazer and sleek straight-leg trousers—a look as effortless as it was festive.

A striking oversized white bow tied elegantly at the neckline, elevated her ensemble from classic to très chic. The bow not only added a festive flair but exuded an old-Hollywood-meets-Jane-Birkin vibe, making it the ultimate nod to Parisian-inspired sophistication.

© Getty Images Alizee Thevenet opted for the cult-favourite bag from Longchamp

Layered beneath her velvet suit, Alizée sported a playful blue-and-white tartan shirt, adding a touch of unexpected whimsy to her refined ensemble. She opted for burgundy Mary Jane pumps with dainty ankle straps—a subtle yet impactful choice. But the pièce de résistance? Completing the look, Alizée carried Longchamp's Le Roseau S Handbag in a striking orange hue.

“There is a reason why French girls are often heralded as the pinnacle of all things chic, and while we prefer not to deal in absolutes, mais oui there is something undeniably special about Parisian dressing,” shares H! Fashion's Orion Scott, highlighting Alizée’s ability to encapsulate the French effortless sophistication.

© Getty Images Alizee Thevenet joined James Middleton to attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

Retailing at £575 the handbag chosen by Alizée is no ordinary accessory. Its sleek lines, grained cowhide leather, and signature bamboo clasp have made it a favorite among fashion A-listers, from Mia Regan to Suki Waterhouse and Zoe Saldana. Designed for versatility, the bag’s adjustable strap allows for multiple styling options, while its craftsmanship ensures it only gets better with age.

Synonymous with Longchamp for more than three decades, 'Le Roseau' attained iconic status in the nineties, and has been in demand ever since. With the timeless design and signature bamboo-inspired toggle, it has been reinvented in new shapes, so you can size up to accommodate an office laptop or down for days when all you need is your phone. Founded in Paris in 1948 by Jean Cassegrain, Longchamp initially pioneered luxury leather-covered pipes before expanding into small leather goods.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ene Mia Regan has also donned Longchamp's signature Le Roseau collection

The brand debuted women’s handbags in 1971, establishing itself as one of France’s leading leather goods makers. Today, still managed by the Cassegrain family, Longchamp continues to produce iconic leather and canvas handbags, luggage, shoes, and ready-to-wear collections, remaining a symbol of French craftsmanship and elegance.

"As one of the Maison's iconic lines, Le Roseau showcases Longchamp's leather craftsmanship and artisanal expertise. The Bamboo clasp, an emblematic signature of the line, adorns the models like a jewel, adding a touch of sparkle and femininity," Longchamp notes. French girl style is all about combining ease with elegance, and Alizée’s festive ensemble epitomised this philosophy.

Her look not only set the bar for festive chic but also solidified her place as one of the most stylish royal in-laws in recent memory. Magnifique, Alizée.