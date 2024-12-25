Pippa Middleton's heels were the chicest accessory at Princess Kate's Christmas carol service

At her sister the Princess of Wales' annual Christmas carol concert, Pippa Middleton delighted royal fashion fans with an ensemble that effortlessly blended high-street chic with luxurious touches.

The 'Together At Christmas' carol service, now in its fourth year, took place on December 6 at Westminster Abbey. With performances from stars like Paloma Faith, Gregory Porter, JP Cooper with the Soul Sanctuary Choir, and rising talent Olivia Dean, the event was a festive feast for the senses. Broadcast on Christmas Eve, the service also marked one of Princess Kate’s few prominent public appearances this year.

Pippa truly stole the show, proving once again that the Middleton sisters know how to turn heads with their impeccable style. The 41-year-old wowed in a black bouclé midi dress with delicate silver threading and statement buttons.

The dress, from high street favorite Karen Millen, was a surprise choice from the sister, who often favours Alessandra Rich and other designer labels. The brand’s ‘Tailored Sparkle Bouclé Pocket Detail Long Sleeve Midi Dress,’ struck the perfect balance of understated elegance and festive sparkle.

© UK Press via Getty Images Pippa's burgundy heels and matching clutch stood out as the focus of her look at the 'Together At Christmas' carol service

The pièce de résistance, however, was Pippa’s choice of accessories. She stepped out in a pair of sumptuous burgundy velvet pumps from Emmy London, elevating her look to the epitome of 'festive chic.' Paired with Vanleles' 'Lyla Bow' earrings and Emmy London’s matching velvet 'Natasha' clutch, her ensemble was a masterclass in sophistication. Burgundy, as it turns out, is the colour on everyone’s radar this season.

Chloe Gallagher, H! Fashion’s style writer elaborates, “Each season, we see one specific colour that’s dominating. From Valentino pink to cherry red and brat green, there’s always an overarching favoured shade. But as we must accept summer may well and truly be over, it’s time to look ahead. The colour on everyone’s lips is burgundy.”

© Getty Images The stylish sister sported Emmy London and Karen Millen for the festive fashion moment

Dubbed ‘Windsor Wine’ by the Pantone Colour Institute, this rich hue dominated the spring/summer 2025 London Fashion Week shows and has seamlessly transitioned into our winter wardrobes. Gallagher continues, “You may think it would be tricky to style burgundy, but think again. View it as you would a neutral – it’s one of those colours that go with everything.”

Pippa’s look is the perfect case study for this trending hue. Her velvet pumps and clutch added a pop of colour without overpowering her black dress, demonstrating how burgundy can seamlessly complement a range of palettes, in a more subdued way than a bright red would.

Pippa's style moment has already become one for the books. The chic heels serve as a reminder that sometimes, the best accessories are the ones that bring timeless elegance, and a trending colour, to the forefront.