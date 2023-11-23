Meghan Markle’s go-to affordable handbag brand is having an early Black Friday sale

Whenever the Duchess of Sussex makes a public appearance, her choice of handbag becomes an instant sensation, with each bag she carries swiftly flying off the shelves.

Meghan Markle's fashion influence reached a peak in Cardiff, Wales, where she turned heads with the 'Venice' handbag in a captivating forest green hue, a creation of the esteemed British leather goods company, DeMellier.

Mireia Llusia-Lindh, the founder of DeMellier London, expressed her admiration for the royal telling HELLO! At the time, "We are truly honoured that Meghan is wearing one of our bags, she is a fantastic role model to women all over the world and a great addition to the Royal family."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Meghan Markle wore the DeMellier bag to visit Cardiff Castle

Similarly, Princess Kate, known for her impeccable style, has endorsed the brand’s Nano Montreal in Deep Toffee showcasing it at various royal events. The royal mother of three displayed her fondness for the design by later carrying the same bag in a navy shade.

“I have always been a perfectionist and never liked no as an answer, even if it has often meant taking the hardest route, so I embarked on a mission to create handbags with no compromises,” Mireia explains, “They had to be modern and of the highest quality, ethically and sustainably made but also attainable and socially conscious.”

© Neil Mockford Princess Kate has the DeMellier Nano Montreal bag in two colours

Despite Meghan and Kate's distinct fashion preferences, they both share an affinity for chic DeMellier bags. Remarkably, these royal-approved leather bags have an accessible price point, making them an even more attractive option to shop when the sales start.

Fortunately, the brand is currently running an early and extended Black Friday sale until November 27, offering a generous 20% discount across the entire website with the code BF20. This presents an excellent opportunity for fashion enthusiasts to acquire these coveted pieces at a reasonable value.

