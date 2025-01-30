David Beckham, 49, smoulders in racy underwear photos to make big announcement

Ahead of his milestone 50th birthday this year, David Beckham is turning up the heat in his latest campaign for BOSS.

At a star-studded party in London's Lightroom on Thursday, the former footballer was unveiled as the brand's new ambassador for BOSS ONE Bodywear collection.

WATCH: David Beckham smoulders in saucy campaign video

The sports star-turned-fashion icon, 49, has teamed up with renowned photographers Mert and Marcus to showcase the premium men's underwear line, proving once again why he remains a global style icon.

In the campaign, David exudes confidence in the black and white bodywear pieces, designed for all-day comfort and a flawless fit.

Speaking about the collaboration, the dad-of-four admitted he once thought his bodywear modelling days were behind him. However, the opportunity to work with his longtime friends Mert and Marcus convinced him otherwise.

"I once said that my bodywear modelling days had come to an end, but when BOSS shared their ambition for the range and brought in my good friends Mert and Marcus to shoot the campaign with their brilliant creative ideas I simply couldn't refuse," he said.

"The new BOSS One collection is beautifully made. I'm proud to support BOSS in our long-term strategic partnership with this campaign."

Mert and Marcus previously captured David for Emporio Armani's underwear campaigns in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

David Beckham features in the new BOSS ONE Bodywear campaign

The footballer set pulses racing with his latest campaign

© Hugo Boss The dad-of-four joined the Hugo Boss family in May 2024

© Hugo Boss The sizzling new campaign comes as David gears up for his 50th birthday this year

© Hugo Boss The BOSS ONE Bodywear collection is set for release on 1 February

The BOSS ONE Bodywear collection consists of premium-quality men's underwear essentials, including trunks, briefs, tank tops and T-shirts in black and white hues.

The pictures show David exhibiting his tattooed, athletic torso as he posed in black and white boxers, sporting his trademark groomed stubble and messy hair.

Crafted from a figure-hugging blend of cotton and elastane, the selection offers all-day comfort and confidence.

Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS, said: "The launch of the BOSS ONE Bodywear collection marks another milestone and a new chapter in our long-term strategic partnership with David Beckham. It is also a testament to our joint dedication to style and excellence.

"Bodywear is an iconic product group, and with this campaign, we aim to inspire customers and fans of the brand worldwide more than ever."

This isn't David's first rodeo in the world of fashion design, with the former England star collaborating on collections with H&M, Emporio Armani and Calvin Klein in the past, as well as a partnership with Kent & Curwen.

The BOSS ONE Bodywear collection is set for release on 1 February - just in time for Valentine's Day.