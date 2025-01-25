Sundance Film Festival 2025's best-dressed stars – and there's a clear winner

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival has returned to Park City, Utah, and alongside a diverse lineup for independent film enthusiasts, there's a daily hit of incredible fashion among the A-list crowd.

This year's festival features 57 short films and 87 feature films, as well as daily filmmaker conversations, panel discussions, and other events.

Taking place until February 2, so far, the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Rose Byrne, Olivia Colman, and Juliette Lewis have provided us with a stylish fashion fix – and one of them has stood out the most against some stiff competition.

See below for the best-dressed stars at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival…

1/ 8 © GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted walking along Main Street before the premiere of her documentary, The Librarians, on January 24. Giving off some major Carrie Bradshaw vibes, the actress rocked a gray voluminous dress with ruffle detailing on the skirt, a knitted cardigan, a navy blue parka, and knee-high bright purple boots.

2/ 8 © Getty Images Cynthia Erivo Fresh from her Wicked success – which saw her bag an Oscar nomination – Cynthia Erivo looked elegant in an all-black ensemble that boasted a full-length skirt with a matching wraparound blouse that cinched in her waist, and a pair of long boots. The actress accessorized with some chunky gold rings and hooped earrings for her attendance at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Gala Fundraiser on January 24.

3/ 8 © Getty Images Olivia Colman British actress Olivia Colman attended the premiere of her new film, Jimpa, on January 23 and looked chic in wide-legged black pants, an oversized black shirt with wide sleeves, and monochrome, pointed-toe heels.



4/ 8 © Getty Images Juliette Lewis Actress Juliette Lewis dazzled in a gold, embellished, knee-length dress with tan-colored knee-high boots at the January 23 premiere of her new film, By Design.



5/ 8 © Getty Images Rose Byrne Australian actress Rose Byrne was the best-dressed celebrity at Sundance this week, looking gorgeous in a black dress with a deep plunge neckline and an exaggerated, green bow belt at the premiere of her new film, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, on January 24.



6/ 8 © Getty Images Shoshannah Stern Actress Shoshannah Stern looked stunning in another classic, all-black outfit at the premiere of Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore on January 23. Shoshannah added a fun twist to her turtleneck with a patent, full skirt that boasted pleats and a high waist.



7/ 8 © Getty Images Alison Brie Glow actress Alison Brie kept it cute but causal for the Vulture in Conversation event series on January 24, wearing a black, long-sleeved turtleneck, a brown skirt, and black knee-high boots with semi-sheer tights.

