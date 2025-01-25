Sundance Film Festival 2025's best-dressed stars – and there's a clear winner

See below for the best-dressed stars at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival…
You may also like
1/8
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted walking along Main Street before the premiere of her documentary, The Librarians, on January 24.
Giving off some major Carrie Bradshaw vibes, the actress rocked a gray voluminous dress with ruffle detailing on the skirt, a knitted cardigan, a navy blue parka, and knee-high bright purple boots.
2/8
Cynthia Erivo
Fresh from her Wicked success – which saw her bag an Oscar nomination – Cynthia Erivo looked elegant in an all-black ensemble that boasted a full-length skirt with a matching wraparound blouse that cinched in her waist, and a pair of long boots.
The actress accessorized with some chunky gold rings and hooped earrings for her attendance at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Gala Fundraiser on January 24.
3/8
Olivia Colman
British actress Olivia Colman attended the premiere of her new film, Jimpa, on January 23 and looked chic in wide-legged black pants, an oversized black shirt with wide sleeves, and monochrome, pointed-toe heels.
4/8
Juliette Lewis
Actress Juliette Lewis dazzled in a gold, embellished, knee-length dress with tan-colored knee-high boots at the January 23 premiere of her new film, By Design.
5/8
Rose Byrne
Australian actress Rose Byrne was the best-dressed celebrity at Sundance this week, looking gorgeous in a black dress with a deep plunge neckline and an exaggerated, green bow belt at the premiere of her new film, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, on January 24.
6/8
Shoshannah Stern
Actress Shoshannah Stern looked stunning in another classic, all-black outfit at the premiere of Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore on January 23. Shoshannah added a fun twist to her turtleneck with a patent, full skirt that boasted pleats and a high waist.
7/8
Alison Brie
Glow actress Alison Brie kept it cute but causal for the Vulture in Conversation event series on January 24, wearing a black, long-sleeved turtleneck, a brown skirt, and black knee-high boots with semi-sheer tights.
8/8
Glenn Close
Glenn Close proved you can never go wrong with a classic look. The actress looked stylish in a white shirt with black, straight-leg leather pants, and a smart black, button-down coat at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Gala Fundraiser on January 24.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage