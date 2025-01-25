Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sundance Film Festival 2025's best-dressed stars – and there's a clear winner
sundance film festival 2025 best dressed cynthia ervio rose byrne juliette lewis© Getty Images

The festival takes place in Park City, Utah, until February 2

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
The 2025 Sundance Film Festival has returned to Park City, Utah, and alongside a diverse lineup for independent film enthusiasts, there's a daily hit of incredible fashion among the A-list crowd.

This year's festival features 57 short films and 87 feature films, as well as daily filmmaker conversations, panel discussions, and other events.

Taking place until February 2, so far, the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Rose Byrne, Olivia Colman, and Juliette Lewis have provided us with a stylish fashion fix – and one of them has stood out the most against some stiff competition.

See below for the best-dressed stars at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival…

1/8

Sarah Jessica Parker walks along Main Street during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2025 in Park City, Utah© GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted walking along Main Street before the premiere of her documentary, The Librarians, on January 24.

Giving off some major Carrie Bradshaw vibes, the actress rocked a gray voluminous dress with ruffle detailing on the skirt, a knitted cardigan, a navy blue parka, and knee-high bright purple boots.

2/8

cynthia ervio black dress sundance film festival 2025© Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Fresh from her Wicked success – which saw her bag an Oscar nominationCynthia Erivo looked elegant in an all-black ensemble that boasted a full-length skirt with a matching wraparound blouse that cinched in her waist, and a pair of long boots.

The actress accessorized with some chunky gold rings and hooped earrings for her attendance at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Gala Fundraiser on January 24.

3/8

olivia colman black outfit sundance film festival 2025© Getty Images

Olivia Colman

British actress Olivia Colman attended the premiere of her new film, Jimpa, on January 23 and looked chic in wide-legged black pants, an oversized black shirt with wide sleeves, and monochrome, pointed-toe heels.

4/8

juliette lewis gold dress sundance film festival 2025© Getty Images

Juliette Lewis

Actress Juliette Lewis dazzled in a gold, embellished, knee-length dress with tan-colored knee-high boots at the January 23 premiere of her new film, By Design.

5/8

rose byrne black dress with green bow belt sundance film festival 2025© Getty Images

Rose Byrne

Australian actress Rose Byrne was the best-dressed celebrity at Sundance this week, looking gorgeous in a black dress with a deep plunge neckline and an exaggerated, green bow belt at the premiere of her new film, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, on January 24.

6/8

shoshannah stern black skirt sundance film festival 2025© Getty Images

Shoshannah Stern

Actress Shoshannah Stern looked stunning in another classic, all-black outfit at the premiere of Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore on January 23. Shoshannah added a fun twist to her turtleneck with a patent, full skirt that boasted pleats and a high waist.

7/8

alison brie black top brown skirt sundance film festival 2025© Getty Images

Alison Brie

Glow actress Alison Brie kept it cute but causal for the Vulture in Conversation event series on January 24, wearing a black, long-sleeved turtleneck, a brown skirt, and black knee-high boots with semi-sheer tights.

8/8

glenn close black jacket white shirt sundance film festival 2025© Getty Images

Glenn Close

Glenn Close proved you can never go wrong with a classic look. The actress looked stylish in a white shirt with black, straight-leg leather pants, and a smart black, button-down coat at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Gala Fundraiser on January 24.

