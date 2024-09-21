Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal Clooney's favourite colour is bang on trend for autumn/winter 2024
Amal Clooney's favourite colour is bang on trend for autumn/winter 2024

The human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney has an affinity for yellow hues

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Amal Clooney is the epitome of glamour.

Whether attending film festivals, illustrious awards ceremonies or frolicking on the streets of New York, the human rights lawyer never fails to bring a masterclass in sartorial elegance. 

The most impressive part of her wardrobe choices is that she doesn't even use a stylist. 

In an interview with Access before The Boys in The Boat premiere at the end of 2023, her husband George Clooney gushed over his wife and said: “I’ll put on an outfit, and she’ll come downstairs and I’m embarrassed,” he said. “You know my wife doesn’t have a stylist. She does it all on her own.”

Amal's transition towards lighter shades has been a masterclass in subtle, yet striking, hair transformations© Daniele Venturelli
She wore buttery yellow Atelier Versace to the Venice Film Festival 2024

George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Boys in the Boat" held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.© Michael Buckner
She opted for a canary yellow maxi, also from Versace, for The Boys in The Boat premiere in 2023

Though her style agenda is utterly varied, from mini dresses to sheer gowns, dazzling maxis to velvet splendour, there is one particular colour she often turns to for a showstopping, dopamine-inducing ensemble: yellow.

From royal weddings to afterparties and red carpet events, she often turns to various sunshine hues for special occasions, and luckily for Amal, her favourite colour is still on trend for this season.

Amal Clooney at 180 Strand for the 'Trouble in Paradise' premiere afterparty in September 07, 2022 © Neil Mockford
Heading to the Trouble in Paradise premiere afterparty in London, she wore a mustard mini dress with metallic heels.
Amal and George Clooney at the wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018© Getty
She also wore yellow to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018

Earlier this year buttery shades of yellow made headway in the fashion realm, as demonstrated on the catwalks of Jacquemus, Miu Miu, Zimmermann and Stella McCartney during their spring/summer '24 runways at the end of 2023.

For autumn/winter, Jacquemus once again, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, Prada and MSGM all sent models down the runway in all shades of glorious yellow.

Bottega Veneta fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 24, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)© Estrop
Bottega Veneta AW24
A model walks the runway during the Salvatore Ferragamo Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of the Milan Fashion Week on February 24, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)© Victor VIRGILE
Ferragamo AW24

From pleated midi skirts to draped maxi dresses, t-shirt minis and cosy knits, adding some dopamine-inducing lemon, canary or marigold into your winter wardrobe will keep you bang on trend and Amal Clooney-approved.

Off the runway and into Hollywood, Brad Pitt sported a pair of pale yellow loafers on the red carpet in September, whilst It-girl Sabrina Carpenter opted for a sheer yellow babydoll négligée.

Yellow is not so mellow for autumn/winter 2024...

