Bianca Censori: Everything you need to know about Kanye West's new wife The architectural designer married Kanye West in a private ceremony according to reports

Yep, you read correctly. Kanye West reportedly remarried this week, in a private ceremony to architectural designer Bianca Censori. The 45-year-old rapper talks about marriage in a track released in tribute to Bianca called Censori Overload last month (though at the time it was unknown that ‘Censori’ was his future spouse's surname). The lyrics say “and The Bible said, 'I can’t have any more sex til marriage”.

Ye has a history of dating women with impeccable style, and it seems Censori is no different with her recent mega hairdo – more on that later.

Ye reportedly married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony

MORE: Kanye West's 'secret wedding' with Kim Kardashian lookalike weeks after divorce – details

RELATED: Kanye West's new girlfriend Juliana Nalú's most daring style moments of all time

According to TMZ, Ye and Bianca’s marriage isn’t technically legal because they haven’t applied for a marriage certificate yet, though the report continues: “Still, he's treating her like wifey ... Ye was wearing a wedding ring this week when he and Bianca arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Bev Hills -- and we're told the ring symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony.”

Kanye settled his divorce with Kim Kardashian – who he was married to for seven years – just two months ago in November. At the beginning of January 2022 he briefly dated Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, who said in an interview with the Evening Standard that she "tapped out at the first sign of a red flag". Most recently the Stronger singer dated Brazillian model Juliana Nalú.

'Kimye' finalised their divorce in November 2022

So, who is Bianca and how did she come to be Kanye West’s ‘wife’? Here’s everything we know so far.

Who Is Bianca Censori?

Bianca Censori is an architectural designer at Kanye's brand Yeezy. She joined the company in November 2020.

She’s thought to be around 27 years old – almost 20 years Ye’s junior. She appeared in an article for iD in 2016 with her age stated as 21.

She started a jewellery company called Nylons after high school, and carried on the business during her studies doing Architecture at the University of Melbourne.

The most important thing we know about Bianca Censori is that she's unafraid to make drastic decisions when it comes to her hairstyle, which we love here at Hello! Fashion. She previously had shoulder length brunette tresses, but was witnessed having lunch with Ye this week with the ultimate pixie cut…in bright blonde.

Admirable, drastic, stylish.

MORE: Julia Fox's craziest fashion moments from Paris Couture Week... so far

RELATED: Kanye West cosies up to Irina Shayk at Burberry SS23 show after party

Is Kanye West married to Bianca Censori?

The pair reportedly got married in a private ceremony, though TMZ say “our sources say Ye and Bianca recently had some sort of wedding ceremony -- though we're told it doesn't appear they've filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.”

However Ye has a wedding ring on his finger to symbolise his commitment. They were spotted at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Bianca sporting her chic hairdo.

When did Kanye West meet Bianca Censori?

It’s unknown when the two first met, but considering Bianca Joined Yeezy in November 2020, it’s speculated that they met at some point after that.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.