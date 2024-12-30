Jennifer Lopez's latest Aspen outfit is a winter western dream

Each festive period there are always two guarantees: Christmas Day will fall on December 25th, and a bunch of our fashion celebrity fashion icons will be spending time during the holidays in Aspen, Colorado.

The ultra-chic ski resort becomes a winter fashion runway, where this year, celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Riley Keough and Rebel Wilson have stepped out in style this season.

There was never any doubt that JLo would deliver a masterclass in snow-approved dressing. From oversized, Y2K R'n'B girl-approved jackets and baggy jeans, to monochromatic cardigans and checkered shirts - she has proven that her fashion versatility knows no bounds.

© GC Images Jennifer Lopez wore the ultimate winter Western look

The latest look she plucked from her overtly stylish suitcase (we're wondering how many she took to carry such an array of outfits...), combined 2024's favourite Western style with her signature Y2K style.

JLo oozed casual cool in a navy collared jacket paired with cropped-length mid-wash jeans, suggesting the following: double denim is here to stay for 2025, and cropped trousers might be making a triumphant return (Victoria Beckham also hinted at their comeback earlier in the year).

© GC Images Are cropped jeans making a comeback in 2025?

She styled her muted-toned look with a chunky grey roll-neck jumper, some ultra-chic light brown snow boots and the pièce de résistance - a grey-ish cowboy hat featuring a thin brown trim and a feather.

Western style - from hats and cowboy boots to fringing and luxe suede has been a core trend throughout 2024. SilkFred’s Head Stylist, Megan Watkins previously said: “The cowgirl trend in 2024 has risen again but with a slight twist, thanks to factors such as Beyoncè's upcoming country-inspired Renaissance album, queen Shania Twain being announced as the headliner for BST Hyde Park and Pharrell Williams' Wild West style second menswear collection for Louis Vuitton.”

We're patiently waiting to see what she wears for NYE...