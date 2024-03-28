Alessandro Michele named as Creative Director of Valentino

Fashion fanatics can finally let out the deep breath they’ve been holding in since the end of November 2022, as former Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele has announced his new job title.

Today Alessandro Michele was announced as the new Creative Director of Valentino, replacing Pierpaolo Piccioli who stepped down from the post after 25 years last week.

Valentino broke the news on its Instagram page, sharing an image of Alessandro with the caption “Maison Valentino is honored to announce today the appointment of Alessandro Michele as Creative Director. This appointment marks the beginning of a new journey to continue shining unique values of the brand, its heritage and couture codes in the world through Alessandro Michele’s unique perspective and wealth of experience.”

Fans of Alessandro have been patiently waiting to see what the creative genius was going to do after his long stint at the helm of Gucci, and now thankfully the wait is over.

In the mastermind’s seven years at Gucci, he projected the brand into a new world of popularity securing the brand a top spot as the most cultivated designer house in the world for multiple years in a row.

© Getty Alessandro is responsible for some of fashion's greatest moments

Alessandro describes his new appointment as “an incredible honour” in an Instagram post shared to his personal account. He continues to express his excitement for the new venture, explaining “ I feel the immense joy and the huge responsibility to join a Maison de Couture that has the word ‘beauty’ carved on a collective story made of distinctive elegance, refinement, and extreme grace.”

He continued on to say “I intend to pay tribute by re-reading them through my creative vision” referring to Valentino’s founding fathers, Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti.

Although our hearts are still on the mend from the news of Pierpaolo Piccioli, it’s safe to say the Valentino Maison is being left in very capable hands.