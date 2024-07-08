Zhang Linghe is Gucci's latest muse and his style is next level cool

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Gucci has just announced the latest ambassador to join the brand’s star-studded lineup, and it’s none other than dashing actor Zhang Linghe.

Bursting onto the scene with his stellar performances in Maiden Holmes and Sparkle Love back in 2020, Zhang is quickly becoming a household name in his home country of China.

Leading roles in fan-favourite TV series like My Journey to You and Love Between Fairy and Devil have only cemented his status. Most recently, his brilliant portrayal in Story of Kunning Palace earned him a nomination for Lead Actor of the Year at the 2024 Weibo Awards. But let's be honest, it’s his killer style that has us all completely smitten.

© Eamonn M. McCormack On May 13 Zhang Linghe and fellow Chinese actor Wang Churan attended Gucci's 2025 Cruise Show at Tate Modern

Recently, Zhang made a splash at Gucci's 2025 Resort show in London, showcasing why he’s the perfect fit for the iconic brand. The C-Drama star stunned in a sharp, dark double-breasted coat paired with striking red leather gloves. The outfit was elevated by a bold, chunky necklace, adding a touch of edgy sophistication.

His minimalist yet impactful looks showcase his fashion-forward approach and it’s seriously next-level cool. The guy knows how to make a statement, whether he’s rocking a pristine double-breasted coats with sleek trousers to film premieres, or turning heads in androgynous ensembles that scream chic.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Zhang attended Paris Fashion Week back in September 2023 in a bedazzled dinner jacket

His daring black suit adorned with intricate embroidery at a recent Paris Fashion Week was a showstopper, blending classic elegance with a modern twist. And don't even get me started on his accessories game – those bold rings and necklaces add just the right amount of edge to his looks.

"I am captivated by the aesthetic world woven by the creative director, Sabato De Sarno," Linghe noted about his new gig at Gucci, "I look forward to collaborating with Gucci in the future to bring more personal expressions of fashion and art, and to convey this unique aesthetic vision."

Zhang Linghe effortlessly combines high fashion with his own flair, making every outfit he wears a work of art. No wonder the Italian fashion stalwart has snapped him up as its latest muse…