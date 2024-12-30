Simone Ashley's winter holiday wardrobe is a fashion lover's dream

It seems that the majority of the world's most fashionable It-girls received the ultra-chic-meets-cosy dress code this season, including Bridgerton's Simone Ashley.

Never one to skimp on going all out for an occasion (did you see her red carpet mini shorts look?) Simone is proving that the holiday season is more of an occasion than any to go all out in the outfit department.

Sharing a selection of wholesome yet overly stylish sartorial snaps to her Instagram over the weekend, the 29-year-old actress wore two enviable cosy outfits which we think would be perfect for NYE and beyond.

© @simoneashley A dramatic sleeve moment is quickly becoming a fashion statement

The first ensemble in the round-up was a matching white knit look, complete with over-the-top fluffy sleeve fringing, chunky silver buttons and symmetrically placed buttons. The snow-bunny-approved look screamed Martha May Whovier in the best way possible and was completed with a set of dainty silver earrings and her voluminous brunette locks worn out in a sweeping side part style.

The next high-fashion look on her style agenda took cues from one of the fashion-sets most notable trends this year- the ‘no trousers’ aesthetic.

© @simoneashley We will most definitely be recreating this look for NYE

Posing in front of a fireplace hung with red stockings, Simone sat on the floor, a glass of red wine in hand (the only appropriate prop for some holiday downtime) wearing a set of sheer black tights, a set of pointed-toe slingbacks, a chunky grey knitted turtleneck and not much else. She scooped her naturally wavy tresses into a messy bun with a few face-framing strands left out to compliment her subtle fresh-faced makeup look.

© @simoneashley Simones matching pyjama set is just as chic as her previous looks

Fear not, if you thought Simone was all about dressing to the nines for the festive period, she also proved that she’s just like us when it comes to lounging at home. Also included in the holiday photo dump was a picture of her and her three dogs, wearing a set of dreamy matching white pyjamas.

Quite literally the definition of a girl that can do both…