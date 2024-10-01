Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kendall Jenner just perfected balletcore and a bolero at the gym
Kendall Jenner attends the Alaia fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)© Getty

Kendall Jenner just perfected balletcore in a bolero at the gym

The supermodel showed off her It-girl-approved workout gear on Instagram

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
As the curtains close on the final week of Fashion Month, A-listers have said au revoir to the runways and are getting back into their regular routine.

For Kendall Jenner? There was no post-Paris Fashion Week break—the 29-year-old headed straight back to the gym, three days after walking for Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry.

The elder sister of Kylie Jenner shared Instagram stories with her 291m followers, posing in the mirror of cool-girl go-to activewear brand Alo Yoga's workout studio. 

Kendall wore a black leotard by the brand which featured a cut-out at the back, white socks and chunky white workout trainers. 

Kendall put a gymwear spin on the balletcore trend© Instagram/@kendalljenner
Kendall put a gymwear spin on the balletcore trend

Adding an extra layer of warmth for autumn, she finished off with a long-sleeved, black bolero from Frankies Bikinis. The independent American lifestyle label was founded by mother-daughter duo Mimi and Francesca Aiello in their Malibu home in 2012 and has since become a fashionista favourite, having collaborated with female icons including  Pamela Anderson, Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Osaka, Hailee Steinfeld, and Sofia Richie over the last 12 years.

Though Spanish bullfighters historically wore the bolero with a sleeveless silhouette that covered the shoulders, the style, like many before it, has been adapted and become more versatile and wearable in the fashion industry. 

Whilst their most common use is to add an extra layer of warmth or to switch up a style for formal and casual occasions, they've been popular in the athleisure department since the nineties, making a resurgence over the last few seasons thanks to the exponential rise of the balletcore trend.

Kendall paired her Nineties-inspired workout look with the most quintessential workout accessory of the decade: an elasticated black headband.

ydney Sweeney attends the Miu Miu Dinner Party wearing a sequin black mini dress with a white collar and a black headband© Victor Boyko
Sydney Sweeney wore a jersey headband to a Miu Miu dinner
Sarah Lysander wears an all black outfit to sit on a curb in London and accessorises her outfit with a silver metallic Miu Miu bag and bold earrings © Instagram / @sarahlysander
Sarah Lysander added a headband to her all-black street style look

Luxury brand strategist Alexandra Carello previously told H! Fashion that the thick jersey headbands "evoke a 90s nostalgia that feels very of the moment right now. paired back, neutral chic is definitely one of the dominant trends this year and this accessory fits perfectly."

